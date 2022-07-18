Salvador starts vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 3 to 5 years on Monday; see strategy for other audiences | Bahia

Salvador begins, on Monday (18), the application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for children aged 3 to 5 years who live in the capital of Bahia. According to the city hall, in total, 37 health centers spread across all regions of the city will work from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), this public will be immunized with CoronaVac, produced by the Butantan Institute. The vaccination schedule will take place with two doses of the vaccine, in an interval of 28 days.

Approval of the strategy is valid only for children who are not immunocompromised.

“The purpose of this new stage of the strategy is to protect the little ones, since immunization has shown effectiveness and prevented those immunized from becoming seriously ill, if they contract the virus”, explained the holder of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), Decio Martins.

At the same time, immunization occurs for the other audiences who need to take the other doses in the municipality.

The strategy includes the “Liberou Geral” for the application of the 1st and 2nd doses, in addition to the booster for people aged 12 years and over, even for those who do not live in Salvador or who have taken the previous doses in the city. The only requirement is to have the SUS Card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia.

The other groups that are not included in the “Liberou Geral” strategy must reside in Salvador and have their names listed on the SMS website.

The 4th dose will be available to people aged 40 years and over and, in order to have access to the booster dose, this public must have an interval of four months from receiving the booster dose, that is, until March 17, 2022.

Immunization also follows for individuals aged 18 years and over vaccinated with Janssen in the primary schedule. According to the new determination provided for by Technical Note No. 177/2022, from the Ministry of Health, people who took the second dose of Johnson & Johnson immunizer within four months will be able to receive the 3rd dose of the immunizer.

The recommendation is that AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines be used as a second booster.

It also follows the vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia.

Persons aged 18 or over – “General Released”: Have the SUS Card linked to a municipality in the state and present the updated physical or digital vaccine card (ConectSUS), in addition to the original and copy of the photo identification document and proof of residence.

People aged 18 or over residing in Salvador: Present the vaccination card and a photo ID.

Child or teenager accompanied by parent: It is necessary to have your name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present the original and copy of the identification document with photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, and originals of the vaccination booklet and Salvador SUS card for the child/adolescent.

Child or adolescent unaccompanied by father or mother: It is necessary to have their name on the website and, at the time of vaccination, to be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age.

In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, in addition to the originals of the child/adolescent’s vaccination booklet and SUS Card from Salvador.

The Vaccine Form is available for printing on the SMS website.

Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

MONDAY DEADLINES (18):

2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 6 TO 17 YEARS OLD – WHO TAKEN THE 1ST DOSE UNTIL 6/21/2022

2nd DOSE – PEDIATRIC PFIZER: CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE 1ST DOSE UNTIL 5/24/2022

2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC: DEADLINED UNTIL 7/18/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

2nd DOSE – JANSSEN: WHO TAKEN THE 1ST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL 5/17/2022

2nd DOSE – OXFORD: EXTENDED UNTIL 8/13/2022

2nd DOSE – PFIZER: PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR MORE RELEASED UNTIL 8/13/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

2nd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS EXTENDED UNTIL 8/13/2022

BOOST DOSE: ADOLESCENTS 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 3/19/2022

BOOST DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE BY 3/19/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

BOOST DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UP TO 5/22/2022

REINFORCEMENT DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UP TO 2/13/2022

4th DOSE: PEOPLE 40 YEARS OR OLDER/HEALTH WORKERS/IMMUNE SUPPRESSED AGE 12 AND OVER WHO TAKEN THE BOOST DOSE UP TO 3/20/2022

1st AND 2nd DOSES – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN 3 TO 11 YEARS OLD (EXCEPT IMMUNE SUPPRESSED)

Fixed posts: USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina) USF Alto das Pombas, USF Parque de Pituaçu, UBS Cosme de Farias, UBS Manoel Victorino (Brotas), USF Estradas das Barreiras, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Cajazeiras IV, UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), USF Gamboa, UBS Virgílio Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy (Bairro da Paz), USF Mussurunga I, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Vila Verde, UBS José Mariane (Itapuã), USF Nova Esperança, UBS Maria Conceição Imbassahy (Pau Miúdo), Multicentro Liberdade, USF Nova Brasília, UBS Castelo Branco, USF São Marcos, USF Luiz Braga (Pirajá), UBS Frei Benjamin ( Valéria), UBS Sergio Arouca (Paripe), USF São Tomé de Paripe, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Beira Mangue, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

1st DOSE FOR CHILDREN 5 YEARS AND 2nd DOSE OF PEDIATRIC PFIZER FOR CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS (INCLUDING IMMUNE SUPPRESSED)

Fixed posts: UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), UBS Virgílio Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Capelinha, USF Lealdina Barros (Muriçoca Valley), USF Menino Joel, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS José Mariane (Itapuã), USF Estradas das Barreiras, Multicentro Liberdade, USF Parque de Pituaçu, UBS Manoel Victorino (Brotas), Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

NOTE: According to Technical Note No. 2/2022-SECOVID/GAB/SECOVID/MS, which deals with the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, those aged 11 years who started the vaccination schedule with the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, but who, between the first and second doses, when they are 12 years old, should complete the regimen with the pediatric Pfizer immunizer.

ADOLESCENT AND ADULT VACCINATION – 1st, 2nd, BOOST AND 4TH DOSES

Exclusive drive-thru for the reinforcement of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old; 4th dose for adults 40 years and older; 4th dose for healthcare workers aged 18 and over: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros). Exclusive fixed points for booster and 4th dose: Ferreira Costa Home Center and Mussurunga Station (8am to 4pm); Lapa Station and Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm).

Ferreira Costa Home Center and Mussurunga Station (8am to 4pm); Lapa Station and Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm). Fixed posts: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Sabino Silva, USF Menino Joel, USF Federation, USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Imbuí, USF Curralinho, USF Pituaçu, USF Mário Andréa (Sete Portas), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho) Velho de Brotas), USF Vale do Matatu, USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Sussuarana, CSU Pernambués, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Boca da Mata, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Cajazeiras XI , USF Jardim das Mangabeiras, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba), USF Joanes Leste, USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF Alto do Coqueirinho, USF Km 17, UBS Eduardo Mamede ( Mussurunga), USF Parque São Cristóvão, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF Coração de Maria, USF Aristides Maltez, USF Ceasa I and II, USF Itapuã, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy (Bairro da Paz), USF Mussurunga I, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Nova Esperança, USF Santa Monica, USF San Martim I, USF IAPI, USF San Martim III, US F Cambonas (Via Regional), UBS Sete de Abril, UBS Cecy Andrade (Castelo Branco), USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Dom Avelar, USF Recanto da Lagoa II, USF Antonio Lazzarotto (Platform) , UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF Pirajá, USF San Martin II, USF Alto do Cabrito, USF Alto do Peru, USF Boa Vista São Caetano, USF Deputy Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Nova Constituent, USF Congo, USF Fazenda Coutos III, UBS Periperi, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana .

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻