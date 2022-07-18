Samsung should release a Galaxy S22 FE sooner rather than later, experts say

While rumors say that Samsung may not launch a Galaxy S22 FE, experts understand that it would not make sense for the Korean manufacturer to completely give up the line aimed at fans. According to the research manager at IDC, Jitesh Ubrani, if Samsung really decides to cancel the S22 FE, the decision would be motivated by the accumulation of inventory in the portfolio, but there would be no relation to the shortage of chips experienced by the sector. It even highlights the mistake of taking too long to release the latest FE model as the regular S-series would be at a more affordable price point with better specs.

The senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, Anshel Sag, the S21 FE still did well for its delivered value. He does not believe in the cancellation of the FE line, but he understands that the ideal period for this is the vacation time, to have the ideal amount of sales. The President and Lead Analyst of TechsponentialkAvi Greengart, highlights the S20 FE as Samsung’s response to the new coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t think the lack of chips is a viable reason for canceling the line.

















