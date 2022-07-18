Santander extends opening hours by two hours

Banco Santander is investing in branch service to get closer to customers. Check the new timetable

As of today (07/18), Santander Brasil will extend the opening hours of its stores (branches) by two hours, from 9 am to 5 pm. The initiative is part of the Bank’s objective to become the best consumer company in the country, by improving customer experience and being present when, where and how it is accessed, whether in the physical or digital world.

“The initiative demonstrates how much we value face-to-face contact for customers who prefer to be served this way in their daily lives. Even with the advancement of our digital strategy, Santander stores across the country play a key role in our results. Basically, the customer chooses how and where he wants to interact with Santander, as there are banks that are digital, but there are banks that are everything. This is our proposal”, says Robson Rezende, director of Santander Brasil’s Commercial Network.

Cashier operations remain from 10 am to 4 pm. ATMs continue with extended hours, according to the region. Stores in shopping malls and service points (PABX), installed in companies, follow the specific hours of each location.

Image: Santander / Publicity