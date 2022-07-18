São Paulo activates marketing in search of an investor to have Galoppo; Ceni praises the Argentine | Sao Paulo

São Paulo activated its marketing department to find an investor who is willing to help the club in hiring Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield.

The work has been to convince one of the companies that already sponsor the club to put money into the business – São Paulo, alone, is not in a position to pay for the transfer.

Watch some goals from Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo of Banfield

On Sunday, Galoppo, with whom the Brazilian board has already agreed, was left out of Banfield’s match against San Lorenzo precisely because of negotiations between the two teams.

– He is an interesting player, a midfielder, a (number) 8/5/10, a versatile player as we have some in the squad. I know he is a player who costs dearly. And then it’s a matter of the directive part, of investors, because the club is not able to pay for the player. I don’t know the exact amount, but it exceeds our possibilities – said coach Rogério Ceni.

According to three directors heard by the ge, São Paulo still does not have the money that the Argentines charge for the athlete’s rights. They, however, deny that Banfield’s request is close to 6.5 million euros, as has been reported – it would be something substantially smaller, although everyone has refused to reveal the figures.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The player is a wish of Rogério Ceni, who demands the arrival of more midfielder to the team, especially one who can play in different roles on the field.

– If it happens, I think an interesting player will come to help us for the rest of the year. If it doesn’t happen, it will be like some others that we speculated and didn’t have,” said Ceni.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

1 of 2 Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, midfielder in the sights of São Paulo — Photo: Getty Images Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, midfielder in the sights of São Paulo — Photo: Getty Images

At 23 years old, Galoppo has already made 27 appearances this season, with eight goals scored. In 2021, there were 13 goals in 48 games.

In addition to the midfielder, Ceni still dreams of the arrival of a defender and another striker. The winger Marcos Guilherme was recently hired and should be registered this Monday, when the transfer window opens in Brazil.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv