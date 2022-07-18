São Paulo denies US$ 8 million proposal for Galoppo and says it continues in conversation with investor | Sao Paulo

São Paulo denied that the proposal by Giuliano Galoppo reaches 8 million dollars (about R$ 42 million), as reported by the Argentine press, this Monday.

O ge found that the current investment of the Tricolor by the 23-year-old player is around 6 million dollars (approximately R$ 32 million). With no cash to pay the amount, the club seeks investors to complete the deal.

The partner must be a sponsor that already has an agreement with São Paulo. The club, however, does not reveal who it is. To seal the deal, Tricolor sews how the “exchange” of investments will be.

Watch some goals from Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo of Banfield

The player is a wish of Rogério Ceni, who demands the arrival of more midfielders for the team, especially one who can play in different roles on the field.

At 23 years old, Galoppo has already made 27 appearances this season, with eight goals scored. In 2021, there were 13 goals in 48 games.

Leonardo Lourenço talks about Galoppo’s possible coming to São Paulo

In addition to the midfielder, Ceni still dreams of the arrival of a defender and another striker. The winger Marcos Guilherme was recently hired and should be registered this Monday, when the transfer window opens in Brazil.

1 of 2 Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, midfielder in the sights of São Paulo — Photo: Getty Images Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, midfielder in the sights of São Paulo — Photo: Getty Images

