São Paulo finds partners and directs the hiring of an Argentine midfielder

Dreaming of the title of the Copa do Brasil, mainly after eliminating Palmeiras, São Paulo has been giving indications that it can win titles again this season. This is because, in addition to being alive in the national cup, the Morumbi club is also classified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, a competition in which they seek the second championship.

However, to support the high number of matches between the three tournaments that it disputes, the board and coach Rogério Ceni, know that they will need reinforcements. Given this, Tricolor has been negotiating the hiring of some good names for the club.

São Paulo advances through Galoppo

One of them is that of the Argentine Giuliano Galoppo, a highlight of Banfield and who, according to the goal.com, is getting closer to becoming a São Paulo player. This is because, despite the financial problems, the club from São Paulo found partners to finance the signing of the athlete .

This way, Tricolor will be able to afford the high request of the Argentine club, which to release Galoppo, requests a proposal of 6 million dollars (R$ 32.4 million) something that São Paulo alone cannot afford.

Galoppo is 23 years old and is a youngster at Banfield, a team for which he scored eight goals and provided two assists in 27 matches this season.