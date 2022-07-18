Scholarship for Masters and Doctorate of R$ 300 thousand

Those who want to do a master’s or doctorate in Australia can count on the government’s help to pay the costs. The scholarship can add up to more than R$ 300 thousand in total.

Opportunities are to do research at Flinders University in Adelaide, in the south of the country. That’s 28,850 Australian dollars per year, which is equivalent to R$ 105,900. As the program lasts up to three years, the total can go to R$ 317.7 thousand. The program has five scholarships.

For students who need extra financial assistance for accommodation in the country, it is possible to request an additional amount of up to 1,485 Australian dollars.

How do I sign up? Application must be made through the Flinders University registration platform. After registering on the platform, the candidate will receive a student identification number that must be kept. Then, the Login on the platform and complete the applications for the scholarships.

The candidate will need to submit up to five academic publications on the topic of study. Texts in English will be preferred. In addition, you will need to provide a Curriculum Vitae, academic transcripts in English, present the research proposal and academic references.

How will the selection be made? Scholarship selection criteria include analysis of academic background and research potential to be developed. In this link (available here), the university offers a guide explaining the criteria for choosing scholarship candidates.

What are the research areas? Areas of study are biomedical and clinical sciences, culture, politics and society, health and human behavior, molecular science and technology, defense, engineering, water and environment.

*The text “Full scholarships of R$ 105,400 for masters and doctorate in Australia” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar