See 17 players who will be registered at the opening of the transfer window
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on See 17 players who will be registered at the opening of the transfer window1 Views
See 17 players who will be registered at the opening of the transfer window – Gazeta Esportiva
See 17 players who will be registered at the opening of the transfer window
Arturo Vidal: the Chilean midfielder signed a contract with Flamengo until 2023 and arrives to replace Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão in midfield (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)
Everton Cebolinha: the striker, ex-Benfica, was sold to Flamengo and signed a deal until 2026 (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)
Miguel Merentiel: the Uruguayan striker left Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia and signed a deal with Palmeiras until 2026 (Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)
Flaco López: the striker who was at Lanús, Argentina, signed a contract with Alviverde until 2027 (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
Cristian Pavón: the Argentine striker signed with Atlético-MG until 2025 (Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético)
Pedrinho: the forward, from Shaktar Donetsk, from Ukraine, is on loan at Galo until 2023 (Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético)
Fabián Balbuena – the Paraguayan defender returned to Corinthians and signed an agreement valid for one year (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians)
Yuri Alberto: the young striker who belongs to Zenit, from Russia, was hired by Corinthians until 2023 (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)
Ramiro: the midfielder was reinstated at Corinthians after a spell at Al Wasl, a club in the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)
Mateus Vital: the midfielder also returned to Timão after defending Panathinaikos, from Greece (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)
Thiago Galhardo – the attacking midfielder, who belongs to Internacional, signed with Fortaleza until the end of 2022 (Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional)
Rómulo Otero – the Venezuelan midfielder was also announced by Leão da Pici until the end of this year (Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-Mg)
Marcos Guilherme – the striker has signed with São Paulo until the end of this season (Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net)
Fernandinho – the midfielder, ex-Manchester City, is a reinforcement for Athletico-PR until 2024 (Photo: José Tramontina/Athletico-PR)
Gabriel Vasconcellos – the goalkeeper was hired by Coritiba until 2026 (Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba)
Carlos Eduardo: the midfielder was hired by Botafogo until 2024 (Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
Marrony – coming from Midtjylland, from Denmark, the striker reinforces Fluminense until 2023 (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense)
We use cookies to provide you with a more relevant experience, remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking on “To accept”you agree to the use of ALL the cookies. Meet our Privacy Policy.