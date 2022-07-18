See 17 players who will be registered at the opening of the transfer window

Arturo Vidal: the Chilean midfielder signed a contract with Flamengo until 2023 and arrives to replace Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão in midfield (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

Everton Cebolinha: the striker, ex-Benfica, was sold to Flamengo and signed a deal until 2026 (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

Miguel Merentiel: the Uruguayan striker left Argentina's Defensa y Justicia and signed a deal with Palmeiras until 2026 (Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

Flaco López: the striker who was at Lanús, Argentina, signed a contract with Alviverde until 2027 (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Cristian Pavón: the Argentine striker signed with Atlético-MG until 2025 (Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético)

Pedrinho: the forward, from Shaktar Donetsk, from Ukraine, is on loan at Galo until 2023 (Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético)

Fabián Balbuena - the Paraguayan defender returned to Corinthians and signed an agreement valid for one year (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians)

Yuri Alberto: the young striker who belongs to Zenit, from Russia, was hired by Corinthians until 2023 (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)

Ramiro: the midfielder was reinstated at Corinthians after a spell at Al Wasl, a club in the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)

Mateus Vital: the midfielder also returned to Timão after defending Panathinaikos, from Greece (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)

Thiago Galhardo - the attacking midfielder, who belongs to Internacional, signed with Fortaleza until the end of 2022 (Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional)

Rómulo Otero - the Venezuelan midfielder was also announced by Leão da Pici until the end of this year (Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-Mg)

Marcos Guilherme - the striker has signed with São Paulo until the end of this season (Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net)

Fernandinho - the midfielder, ex-Manchester City, is a reinforcement for Athletico-PR until 2024 (Photo: José Tramontina/Athletico-PR)

Gabriel Vasconcellos - the goalkeeper was hired by Coritiba until 2026 (Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba)

Carlos Eduardo: the midfielder was hired by Botafogo until 2024 (Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)

Marrony - coming from Midtjylland, from Denmark, the striker reinforces Fluminense until 2023 (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense)

