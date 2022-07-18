See images of Eve’s flying car cabin – 07/17/2022 – Market

​Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer, producer of electric aircraft, also known as flying cars, announced this Sunday (17) the first models of the eVTOL cabin, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle developed by the company.

According to a statement from Eve, the mock-up was unveiled this Sunday at the Farnborough Airshow, in England, and will be presented at the “Fly the Future” exhibition, between July 18 and 22, in the reserved at the fair to Embraer.

During the event, visitors will also be able to explore external features of eVTOL through augmented reality technology.

The expectation is that the first units of the flying car will come into operation from 2026, according to the company’s schedule.

In May, Eve presented a plan to use her flying car in Rio de Janeiro.

See the flying car pictures

“Our solutions were designed considering essential market needs, such as accessibility, security, sustainability and ticket price,” said Flavia Ciaccia, Eve’s vice president of user experience, in a statement.

According to the company, the plan is to exceed US$ 1 billion in revenue by 2027 and US$ 4.5 billion in 2030. The estimated value of each eVOLT unit is at the level of US$ 3 million.

Eve went public (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 10, 2022. Since then, the shares have depreciated by about 20%.