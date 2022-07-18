See photos of the eVTOL flying car cabin, released today (17) – Money Times

THE Evesubsidiary of Embraer (EMBR3) responsible for the development of the eVTOLrevealed this Sunday (17) the first full scale model gives cabin of flying car. The company also presented some changes of design on the electric vehicle that will take off and land vertically.

According to Embraer’s press release, the eVTOL cabin “reinforces its human-centered design approach.” “Our solutions were designed considering essential market needs, such as accessibility, security, sustainability and ticket price,” says Flavia Ciaccia, Eve’s vice president of User Experience, in the same note.

The cabin model was presented in the Farnborough Airshow, in England. THE world’s largest aviation fair will be open to the public between tomorrow (18) and Friday (22).

Embraer uses augmented reality to present eVTOL

According to Embraer, visitors will be able to see details of the eVTOL’s exterior, using augmented reality glasses.

Among the changes presented in the design of the flying car is the adoption of a conventional wing and tail, instead of the canard (small pair of wings located in front of the main wings) of the previous configuration.

The press release adds that the eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability, “as well as safety and reliability in a simple and intuitive lift plus cruise design.”

See the images from the cabin of the eVTOL, Embraer’s flying car, released this Sunday (17).

Actual scale: cabin model lost the canard (small pair of wings on the nose) of the previous design (Image: Disclosure / Embraer)

Augmented reality: feature will allow Farnborough Airshow visitors to see details of the eVTOL’s exterior (Image: Disclosure / Embraer)

Focus on people: eVTOL cabin interior was designed to meet the needs of passengers (Image: Disclosure / Embraer)

