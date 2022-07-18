Series D: knockout games are set; see all matches | Brazilian series d

With the classifications of Juventude Samas, Pacajus, Oeste, Portuguesa-RJ and Operário VG in the 14th and final round of the group stage of Série D of the Brasileirão, the championship formed all the knockout duels of access. From now on, there are 32 teams in knockout matches to know who will move up the division.

The Serie D regulations have closed the draw for the second phase and the round of 16. The classifieds of Group 1 face those of Group 2, in the order: Group 3 x Group 4, Group 5 x Group 6 and Group 7 x Group 8. The positions in the table formed the confrontations.

Check out all the duels of the second phase of Serie D:

Amazon x Youth Samas

Lizard x Sousa

(classified of these clashes face each other in the round of 16. Teams on the left will play the return game at home in this second phase)

retro x Santa Cruz

————— Moto Club vs São Raimundo-RR

América-RN vs Jacuipense

————— Rio Branco-AC x Pacajus

ASA x Drowned

————— Brasiliense vs Nova Venecia

Aimoré vs Portuguesa-RJ

————— Bahia de Feira vs Costa Rica-MS

Sao Bernardo vs Azuriz

————— Alegre Landing x VG Worker

Paraná vs FC Cascavel

————— Anapolis vs Real Noroeste

Caxias x West

Games will be back and forth. In case of a tie in the sum of the scores of the confrontation, the decision of who advances to the round of 16 will be on penalties.

2 of 3 Fluminense-PI x Juventude Samas, Série D 2022 — Photo: Arthur Ribeiro Fluminense-PI x Juventude Samas, Série D 2022 — Photo: Arthur Ribeiro

In Group 7, Portuguesa-RJ finished third, defeating São Bernardo 2-0. The emotion was left to who would have the last spot: Oeste beat Paraná 1-0, with a goal in the 43rd of the 2ndQ and took Nova Iguaçu out of the G-4. The teams tied on points [20 pts]victories [5]balance [-1 gol] and they only broke the tie on goals scored [14 a 13 a favor dos paulistas].

3 of 3 Hugo Cabral Santa Cruz x Lagarto — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Hugo Cabral Santa Cruz x Lagarto — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Serie D started with 64 teams, divided into eight groups. The top four in each bracket advanced to the second stage. The CBF has determined that only in the quarterfinals, when the semifinalists and who will advance to the 2023 Series B will be known, will there be VAR, the video referee.

The champion of Series D will receive R$500,000 and the runner-up, R$300,000. The 32 teams that advance to the next stage will receive BRL 150,000 from CBF; the other eliminated teams, R$ 120 thousand.

All 64 received a quota of R$ 120 thousand before the competition.