Shopping malls surprise with sales records; Inflation is monitored, but optimism with equities remains

In the midst of a turbulent economic scenario, shopping malls are managing to accomplish a rare feat. While other sectors struggle to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, companies such as Iguatemi (IGTI11) and Multiplan (MULT3) are already showing better results than those recorded before the outbreak of Covid-19 around the world.

The malls remained closed for more than a year and for many months they operated partially, due to social distancing rules. During this period, administrators charged less rent from tenants and cut costs. Now, they are able to withdraw discounts, while sales grow surprisingly.

Repressed demand or sustainable growth? When trying to answer this question in a meeting with businessmen in the sector, Itaú BBA analysts came to the conclusion that sales will not slow down. On the contrary: they should grow faster during the second half of the year.

“Rents are growing faster than sales, but this is not turning into default or vacancy,” notes the BBA analysis. The house report highlights that, currently, malls have a lot of bargaining power. In addition, occupancy costs are not much above historical averages and tenants’ operating leverage supports higher rents.

“One metric that analysts like to look at is occupancy cost, how much the store owner pays for the mall, on average. These numbers are falling, even with the administrators increasing rent a lot”, explains Leonardo Rufino, partner and manager of Mantaro Capital.

Shopping malls increased rents without causing default

In the second quarter of 2022, Iguatemi managed to maintain the pace of sales expansion, which grew 30% compared to the same period in 2019, to R$4.3 billion. The same-store rent (SSR) indicator increased from 55% in April to 59% in June.

“The company practically closed the gap in its SSR for inflation for the period, which is quite expressive and leaves us with the following question: which other segment managed to increase its results in line with the expressive high inflation in the country?”, ask the Credit Suisse analysts. Iguatemi readjusts its rents by the IGP-M, which had a variation of 61% in 36 months. Therefore, the rent indicator shows that the company has practically zeroed out its discounts. The company’s occupancy cost stood at 11.3% (compared to 11.7% in the second quarter of 2019) and negative delinquency (-2.3%).

“In addition to the recovery in sales, the company continued to show improvement in its rent indicators, resuming historical occupancy costs. This allowed it to increase the collection of rents and receive past rents, which was reflected in a negative delinquency”, wrote the analysts of Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

Sales at Multiplan’s malls in the second quarter reached R$ 4.9 billion, a record for the period, and growth of 28.8% compared to the same quarter in 2019. vacancy – Multiplan’s occupancy rate rose to 95.1%.

How long is it possible to pass on inflation?

The recent fall of commodities and the reduction of ICMS on fuel brought to the market the prospect that inflation should decelerate in the second half of the year. But that doesn’t mean that rising prices are no longer a concern. The soaring dollar in the last week even made the future interest curve priced at a rate of 14.5%. Not to mention the forecasts for 2023. The tax reduction takes the impact of inflation this year, but puts the burden on next year.

So, how long will mall managers be able to pass on inflationary adjustments to their tenants? “Inflation is a point of attention. But, for now, the retailer is selling very well and this helps with his occupancy cost”, says Ygor Altero, head of Real State at XP.

“There is still room for transfers, especially in high-income administrators”, adds Rufino, from Mantaro. Companies such as Iguatemi, Multiplan and brMalls (BRML3) have in their portfolio what analysts call dominant malls, with greater exposure to a higher income public. “These portfolios are the most resilient – ​​the last to be impacted in a crisis and the first to accelerate in the recovery”, explains Altero.

The exception are the players smaller stores known as “satellite” stores. They have less bargaining power and feel more inflationary pressures. It is different from the “anchor” store – the one that cannot be missed in a shopping mall. “This shopkeeper knows the bargaining power he has and their occupancy cost ends up being lower. But these stores also sell a lot”, points out Altero.

What to expect for mall actions?

Top managers show better sales and costs than the pre-pandemic period – and there is still room for growth, analysts point out. “There are other segments within the mall that have not yet recovered 100%. There is still more to come in the flow of vehicles, cinemas, restaurants. The trend is very positive”, says the head of Real State at XP.

Review houses also have positive outlooks for “top-of-the-line” asset managers and some have raised target prices for these stocks after positive operating previews. According to the Refinitiv, the median target price for IGTI11 is R$28 (50.5% upside potential compared to the last close). Of 11 houses that cover the paper, nine recommend buying.

The average price target for MULT3 is also BRL 28 (upside 16.3%), with 11 out of 14 houses following the action recommending their purchase. BRML3, on the other hand, has an average target price of BRL 11 (upside of 45.3%). In this case, seven of the 13 analysis houses that cover the paper have a neutral recommendation (hold) and five recommend purchase.

In the assessment of Rufino, of Mantaro, a manager bought in malls, companies have presented the best results in history, but share prices are at their lowest. “A detachment I’ve never seen before,” he says. But what does it take to unlock the value of the papers? “The foundation is round, what gets in the way is the macro”, summarizes Altero.

Both analysts believe that any sign of easing inflation could lead to a rise in the value of the securities. Therefore, it may be an option for investors to position themselves before interest rates in the economy fall again. “This year, you don’t have to wait for next year. We won’t get it right when the macro is better, concludes Altero.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related