Show in Paraíba is paralyzed after man shoots into the air | celebrities

A man shot in the air, during a concert by singer Danieze Santiago, in Duas Estradas, in Brejo Paraíba, on Saturday night, 16.

Due to the incident, the presentation was paralyzed for about fifteen minutes. At the moment of the shooting, the artist ran and left the stage to hear the noise of the shots. See the video.

According to reports, two men argued and one of them pulled out a gun from the waist of the other, who was a plainclothes policeman. He fired two shots in the air and the audience ran towards the exits of the venue. The party was held in the District of Lagoa de Dentro.

The two men were handcuffed and taken to the Military Police Battalion in the city of Guarabira. The show’s production said the performance took place as normal after the arrest of those involved, about five minutes after the shooting.

The Municipality of Duas Estradas regretted what had happened, highlighted the commitment to the safety of the events and said that “the Military Police and the private security hired acted energetically to control the situation and guide those involved”.

Check out the full note:

The Municipality of Duas Estradas regrets the shooting carried out in the early hours of this Sunday, during the concert by singer Danieze Santiago, and clarifies that the Military Police and the private security hired acted energetically to control the situation and lead those involved.

According to information obtained from the police, a civilian who was with a military police officer from Rio Grande do Norte, took his weapon and fired shots into the air. Fortunately there were no injuries and the party was able to go on smoothly.

In light of what happened, we highlight our extreme commitment to the safety of our events, which have a vast contingent of security professionals and civil firefighters.