Smiles offers up to 100% bonus on Sphere point transfers

smiles is offering up to 100% bonus on point transfers from Esfera, Banco Santander’s loyalty program. Offer is valid until Wednesday (20).

bonus

Check below how the bonus will be:

100% bonus: Smiles Club members or Diamond customers

Smiles Club members or Diamond customers 50% bonus: other Smiles customers.

How to participate

Register on the promotion page until 07/20/2022; Transfer your Esfera points to Smiles until 7/20/2022; Earn up to 100% bonus.

Important informations

There is a limitation of 300,000 bonus miles per CPF or Family Account;

The transferred Smiles Miles will be valid according to the category of the Participant in the Smiles Program, in accordance with the regulations of the Smiles Program;

The Bonus Miles will be valid for 12 months, from the moment they are made available in the Participant’s Smiles Account.

Transfer bonus miles will be available until August 3, 2022.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

This can be a great opportunity for those who have points in the Sphere. Remembering that the Santander program is offering up to a 50% discount on the purchase of points and that you must have at least 30,000 points in the program to transfer them to Smiles.

To combine both promotionsyou can make interesting redemptions at Smiles with a CPM (cost per thousand points) of R$17.50 in the best case scenario (considering the purchase of Esfera points for R$35 and the 100% bonus on transfer to Smiles).

Will anyone enjoy? To participate, register on the promotion website.