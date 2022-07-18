Socrates of Hawaiians – Culture

There is a formal path to the study of philosophy: a degree in the field. There will be a few years ahead, in classes, assignments, filings, seminars and evaluations. Too much effort and you’ll leave, on average, four years from now, a bachelor’s or bachelor’s degree. If the course is from a good institution, this will imply the need for languages ​​too: English and French for sure, Greek and German as a desirable complement.

The course is fascinating, and your way of thinking, the graduating, will certainly be transformed. New terms like epistemology or syllogism will enter your vocabulary. Mental processes will be questioned. You will ask better questions than you did before the course. It’s a fascinating adventure.

Philosophy is a theory and a practice and a questioning of what would be theoretical or practical. We know that there are great demands and not always accessible. Even so, interest in the area goes beyond professionals. Just as the desire to cook or eat exceeds good gastronomy courses, the desire to philosophize overflows in many places.

The first path is an official and good course in Philosophy. And for mortals who don’t want to go through the slow roads of a higher course and still love the world of ideas? The second way is to be self-taught. You take a basic text like the Apology of Socrates, look for background information about the author, about the context and start reading. Read it once, twice, ten times. Master the text. Maybe create a debate group on the networks. Then, he faces larger or more complex works. It’s a long and wonderful road. It all depends on the lone traveller’s commitment.

The third way is different. You may not have the time or inclination for an official course. Nor does he want mastery of the great works. Maybe you want something more practical and straightforward. Going back to the chef metaphor, maybe you don’t aspire to open the best restaurant in the world or master the complex arts of pastry. You just want to… cook and eat better than you do today. For this case, there are publicity works.

I start by talking about a pleasant discovery: 50 Philosophy Ideas You Need to Know (Ben Dupré, Planet). The text is well thought out and indicates an almost systematic study of broad ideas about what consciousness, knowledge, validation of the real is and other very contemporary ideas such as animal rights. God exists? There are many treatises on the subject and very specific chapters in the English teacher’s book. The series still has many books of 50 ideas from Psychology, Mathematics, etc. The Canadian Lou Marinoff was successful, several years ago, with the text More Plato, Less Prozac (Record). In the way of practical tips, I have already indicated here the stoic diary, with its 366 tips on the art of living (Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman, Intrinsic). You can read one reflection a day and it will be of great benefit.

Marc Sautet was also successful with his A Cafe for Socrates (Jose Olympio). I followed what he started at the Café des Phares in Paris, talking to students, housewives, workers in general about philosophical topics. I was impressed with the initial results. In the same wave came Socrates Coffee (Sanskrit), by American Christopher Phillips. These are two books with similar titles and very different languages.

Aiming at a younger audience, Norwegian Jostein Gaarder made noise with Sofia’s world (Cia das Letras). It was a very popular book some 20 years ago and still retains a good deal of interest. Alain de Botton is close to the previous names. Want to think about Desire for Status (Rocco) or The Consolations of Philosophy (Rocco, L&PM)? The Swiss will help with expensive and interesting ideas.

There are good histories of Philosophy in a more didactic form. You can start with Danilo Marcondes: Introduction to the History of Philosophy (Zahar). If you have breath, expand to the collection by Editora Paulus, organized by the great Giovanni Reale: History of Philosophy (7 volumes). My generation read a lot of authors of General History and Philosophy, with great narrative flavor: Bertrand Russell and Will Durant. Does anyone still read them? I loved.

I said that this was a third way. Read to think more, with no rush or demands for a degree. If introductory books sounded easy, perfect! The time has come to make the itinerary of the great classics of Plato, Aristotle, Augustine, Descartes, Kant, Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir or Hannah Arendt. One day you might be reading Hegel in German and… enjoying it. At another time, you can listen to a politician’s speech and identify clear fallacies, according to formal logic.

Otherwise, you can simply use the term “Ockahn’s razor” properly. If your Socrates arrives wearing flip-flops or black tie, the important thing is that he can have a conversation with you. “Oh, Leandro, I don’t understand everything I read.” Don’t worry, no one understands everything they read. Professors Doctors of Philosophy don’t understand everything, but they know how to disguise it better than the pizza delivery guy I saw in Paris, asking Sautet something. The beautiful thing is to try and challenge yourself. Hope is perfectible; perfection is divine and not philosophical.

* Leandro Karnal is a historian, writer, member of the Academia Paulista de Letras and author of The Courage of Hopebetween others