Son of Andressa Urach exposes case of mother’s neglect: “I almost died”

Arthur Urach, son of Andressa Urachused social networks this Monday (18), and explained the real reason why he broke off relations with his mother. In a video published on YouTube, the digital influencer stated that he was very nervous and preferred not to talk about it.

“So guys I’m trying to do this video for the 20th time because I’m really nervous about having to bring it up, when I posted the video my mom made me delete about the threat of suing me but then she posted a live defaming me, Brenda [namorada do jovem] and her family for supporting us, when I asked her to pay for it, she told me to take care of my life, so that’s what I did, I walked away and I took care of my life, I tried to get over it all”he started.

In sequence, Andressa Urach’s son stated that he was even threatened with being sued by the model. “She refuses to understand that all the influence she has she used to affect my life and that was one of the reasons I didn’t come out to explain my part, she said she wanted to sue me, she didn’t want to have me anymore with the son”said.

“I almost died”

Finally, Arthur Urach surprised by declaring that he almost died from his mother’s neglect. “I basically almost died because of her fanatical faith, then she says I was a priority but she preferred going to a church event than taking care of me when I was sick. She throws in my face that I left her a debt, I’m totally aware of that, but I don’t earn as much as she does and the money I can send I send her every month”scored.

