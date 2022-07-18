Soulframe, a new bet from the Warframe studio, is announced

Last Saturday (16), Digital Extremes, the developer behind Warframe, announced its new bet: Soulframe, a free MMORPG “heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration and exploration”.

The title combat, which is in early development and has no date and no announced platforms, is planned to be something a little slower compared to the older brother of the house. Here, expect a heavy fighting style focused on melee fights. Check out the trailer:

In a press release, Soulframe director Geoff Crookes explained that the development team is really interested in this “idea of ​​nature and humanity colliding.”

With Soulframe’s themed and world-building elements, we’re really looking to go back to our childhood roots to craft fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up. Our team is interested in this idea of ​​nature and humanity colliding and we will explore many of these themes through our own lens as we play around with ideas of restoration and exploration.

Register your email on the official Soulframe website to receive news

The website game official offers a different experience to visitors, where they will be able to solve a small interactive puzzle to register the email and receive updates about the project.

