Sphere offers up to 50% discount on the purchase of points

THE Ball is offering up 50% off points purchase. In the campaign, the cost for every thousand points in the program starts at R$35. Offer is valid until Wednesday (20).

discounts

50% off: for Club Esfera subscribers using the coupon WINTER 50

for Club Esfera subscribers using the coupon 30% off: for Esfera customers using the coupon WINTER 30

Note: for new Club subscriptions, the mandatory minimum stay is 3 (three) months.

How to buy Sphere points with a discount coupon

Access the Esfera points purchase page; Enter the desired amount; Enter coupon WINTER 50 or WINTER 30.

See the example below of the discount applied to those who are not part of the Club:

*Important: for the coupon to be activated you need to be logged into your Esfera account.

Important informations

Here are some important information about purchasing Sphere Points:

The purchase may be 1,000 limited to 200,000 points within a period of 30 days or 5 transactions (whichever comes first);

Points will be credited within 24 hours after the transaction;

Points are valid for 24 months from the date of purchase;

Purchases are multiples of 1,000 points;

Payment must be made by credit card;

Esfera reserves the right to modify, suspend or cancel this product, as well as change the value of the points.

Is it worth buying Esfera points with a discount coupon?

The promotion is identical to the one published last month, and it may be interesting for those who subscribe to Clube Esfera and need more points in the program, as the discount is equal to the largest already offered in this type of promotion. For those who are not members of the Club, the offer is not one of the most attractive, as we have already had campaigns that offered greater discounts.

Remember that Esfera points can be sent to Iberia Plus, Iberia’s loyalty program, in addition to all the main national programs, such as LATAM Pass, Smiles or TudoAzul.

To take advantage use the discount coupons WINTER 50 or WINTER 30 on this link.