Sport x Vila Nova: see where to watch it live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Sport and Vila Nova face each other at 8 pm this Monday, on Ilha do Retiro, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Series B. O ge follows the game live and in real time, with videos of the best moves (click here to follow).

See the table and classification of Série B do Brasileiro

1 of 3 Arte Sport x Vila Nova — Photo: Infoesporte Arte Sport x Vila Nova — Photo: Infoesporte

Sport drew with Operário-PR in the last round and saw the G-4 get even further away. This Monday’s duel, therefore, gained even greater weight. Leão is in 5th place in the table, with 26 points, six behind Grêmio – which is in the fourth and last position of the access zone.

Vila Nova, in turn, comes from a 2-1 defeat to CSA last Friday. Tigre has not won in 12 games in Serie B (13 in total) and is sunk in the bottom with just 13 points.

Streaming: match will be broadcast by Sportv and Premiere.

Real time: you follow all the bids live on ge.

The coach promoted changes in the last round, with changes in the midfield and in the attack, which have chances to remain for this Monday’s duel.

Midfielder Giovanni and striker Kayke remain absent due to physical problems. The first, in the last game, opened a spot for Ronaldo – who composed the midfield alongside Fabinho, Blas Cáceres and Thiago Lopes – who may appear more advanced, composing the offensive sector with Luciano Juba and Ray Vanegas.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Fabinho, Ronaldo, Blas Cáceres and Thiago Lopes; Luciano Juba and Ray Vanegas (Parraguez).

2 of 3 Sport’s likely lineup for the game against Vila Nova — Photo: ge Sport’s probable lineup for the game against Vila Nova — Photo: ge

Who is out: striker Kayke and midfielder Giovanni, due to injury.

hanging: left-back Sander; midfielders Ronaldo, Bruno Matias, Fabinho and Wiliam Oliveira; and striker Luciano Juba.

Vila Nova-GO – Coach: Allan Aal

Daniel Amorim and Rubens, who scored a goal in the last round, are vying for a spot in the attack. In midfield, Pablo should replace Marlone.

likely lineup: Tony; Moacir, Donato, Renato and Willian Formiga; Rafinha, Pablo and Arthur Rezende; Matheuzinho, Daniel Amorim (Rubens) and Pablo Dyego.

3 of 3 Possible starting lineup for Vila — Photo: ge Possible starting lineup for Vila — Photo: ge

who is out: Alex Silva and Wagner are handed over to the medical department. Kaio Nunes and Jonata Bastos are still not regularized.

hanging: Renato, Alisson Cassiano, Ralf, Matheuzinho and Pablo