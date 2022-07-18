Stênio Garcia’s wife regrets controversial episode with the actor: ‘A terrible image’ | Fun



Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade – Video reproduction

Stenio Garcia and Marilene Saadevideo playback

Published 07/17/2022 23:07

Stênio Garcia and his wife, lawyer Marilene Saade, talked about an unusual situation that ended up becoming a big controversy on social media in the last week. In an interview with Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, which aired this afternoon (7), the two commented on the episode in which she interrupts an interview with her husband so that he would wear a protective mask against Covid-19.

photo gallery

In the conversation, Marilene was accused by netizens of assaulting the 90-year-old actor while he was talking to a reporter last Wednesday (14). “It seemed out of control,” she admitted. Much criticized on the networks for the act, she explains to reporter Fabiana Oliveira why she stopped recording.

“It’s a terrible image, it seems, yes, an aggressor person, it comes from an uncontrolled crazy person, as if it were a crazy and uncontrolled mother taking her son out of a situation by force”, lamented the actress in the outburst to the Sunday program. “The whole of Brazil is accusing me of an abusive relationship. A toxic relationship. And in our relationship there is only love, respect, empathy. I treat him like a prince”.

Marilene and Stênio have been together for 24 years and met behind the scenes of a soap opera. On the Sunday program, the actor, in turn, was concerned about the woman and wished that the scene did not go viral on social networks. “I’m clumsy,” he summarized. “Perhaps this possibility of going viral, I would prefer (that no one had seen it). I think I should have used the mask, the moment calls for it”, said the veteran.

During the conversation, Marilene reinforced, soon after, that the scene, although embarrassing, did not show any type of aggression. “But without hitting. Nobody hit anyone. It’s the aggressiveness of you taking someone out of an interview, but you don’t have physical or verbal aggression”, she evaluated.

Corroborating Marilene’s statement, the artist emphasized, more than once, in the interview that he has never suffered aggression from his wife and that it is Marilene who takes care of him. “She is the conscience, the person present, the big mother, I think that’s what I’m afraid of sometimes, because I’m careless, I leave everything to her. And she’s responsible. She may not even have the structure to have all that responsibility “, he recounted.