Stray and Capcom Arcade Featured in This Week’s Releases | adventure games

Stray and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium are the highlights of this week’s releases. However, the story of a cute lost kitten searching for his family in a futuristic city and the second installment of the Street Fighter creator’s arcade collection of games don’t come alone. They will be joined by some narrative-focused games, such as the interactive story of As Dusk Falls, the journey of Earth’s last fox in Endling, and more. Check out all about this week’s releases, such as date, price, and the platforms they’re available on, below.

Considered a game that has gained a lot of attention since its announcement, Stray is the first title from the French studio BlueTwelve Studio. The story follows in the footsteps of a kitten who gets lost from his family in a futuristic cyberpunk city inhabited by androids. In it, players will be able to control the little cat to explore the place, collect items with its B-12 helper drone and gather information to unravel a great mystery.

There are also parts of stealth in the game where it will be possible to hide in cardboard boxes, in addition to moments of combat, the character must face robots and strange creatures that can be destroyed with light. Stray is available for PC on the Steam digital store for R$ 63.79. For PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) users, the game can be purchased on the new PS Plus at no additional cost in the Extra and Deluxe levels.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium – July 22 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

The second edition of Capcom’s retro arcade collection comes with 30 new games for nostalgic gamers. All games received online leaderboards and functions to make them even more accessible, such as options to rewind, adjust the speed, in addition to the possibility of saving and loading at any time. The game list includes titles like Hyper Street Fighter 2 – The Anniversary Edition, Street Fighter Alpha 1, 2 and 3, Darkstalkers, Mega Man Power Battle 1 and 2, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Capcom Sports Club, Knights of the Rounds, Saturday Night Slam Masters and more.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is free with SonSon game included. More games can be purchased separately or in a complete package with all titles. The full version of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is available for Xbox One for R$199, for Nintendo Switch for R$199.50, and for PC on the digital store Steam for R$169.95.

As Dusk Falls – July 19 – XBSX/S, XB, PC

In this interactive story game, players will follow the trajectories of two families and the way their lives intertwine over 30 years. It all starts with a robbery, carried out in 1988, that went wrong. The decisions players make will have long-term ramifications that will affect not only what happens in the plot, but also the marks it leaves on characters.

Dusk Falls lets you use a smartphone as a controller to play with a group of friends and make decisions together. The game is available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$ 169.95 and for PC on the Steam digital store for R$ 119.00. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost to subscribers.

Endling – Extinction is Forever – July 19 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

An exciting story about nature is portrayed in Endling – Extinction is Forever. The game follows in the footsteps of Earth’s last fox and her cubs, where she will try to keep them alive in a world ravaged by humanity. Through an adventure and platform gameplay with 3D graphics, but 2D action, users will go through snippets of stealth, They will look for food, guide the chicks and try to teach them skills necessary to survive.

It is worth mentioning that Endling – Extinction is Forever is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$ 149.50, for Xbox One for R$ 139.95 and for PC on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG digital stores for R$ $57.99.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms – July 21 – PS4, SW, PC

The well-known series of action games River City wins, this week, a new spin-off based on the classic of Chinese literature Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The rebel Kunio and his friends play the role of ancient Chinese generals as they face off through various battles. The traditional gameplay beat’em up, where the player advances and beats everyone in front, from River City has been kept, as well as the RPG elements that allow you to get stronger and master new techniques. River City Saga: Three Kingdom is available for Nintendo Switch for R$159.90.

Live a Live – July 22 – SW

Live a Live is Square Enix’s newest RPG to receive the “HD-2D” graphics treatment. Originally released for the Super Nintendo in 1994, the game was exclusive to those who lived in Japan. For the first time in the west, it will be possible to follow the game’s seven different stories, which take place in different seasons and can be played in the order of each user’s preference, such as the time of the wild west, Japan in the Edo period, prehistory and most. In them, the player will try to unravel what all these heroes have in common and what mystery links them across the ages.

Live a Live can be purchased on the Nintendo Switch version for R$249. A demo is available on the eShop with the first three chapters, which include: Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan and Distant Future. It is worth mentioning that the progress obtained in the demo can be carried over to the full version of the game.

