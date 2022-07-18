Stray is helping to save the lives of several kittens

Annapurna Interactive, the publisher responsible for distributing Stray, the kitty game, has engaged in a cause that is helping to save hundreds of kitties around the world, through various charities.

NGOs in the United States and United Kingdom are receiving help with marketing actions in partnership with the game to raise money and help homeless kittens.

And while you're waiting to see if you've won, come meet our kittens! https://t.co/ozPKofuVkm pic.twitter.com/YGldpZMNcH — Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) July 15, 2022

Want to win a copy of the new Stray game? 🐈🎮 We’ve got six digital game keys to give away for #Steam and #PS4 or #PS5. Enter now! welcome #PawsomePlayer and #StreamForCats. https://t.co/YTKCTVJqGd

(T&Cs apply – must be 18 or over and a UK resident) #StrayGame @There @HKdevblog pic.twitter.com/HmgaRpKV3p — Cats Protection (@CatsProtection) July 15, 2022

Stray is a third-person experience with open-world elements and an emphasis on atmosphere, adventure, and art. Players take control of an abandoned stray cat who sets out to find his family in a colorful, futuristic metropolis populated by robots.

The game arrives on the day July, 19 to PS4, PS5 and PC — and also to the new PS Plus catalogue.

Annapurna launches Stray-inspired cat backpack

Annapurna Interactive announced a very curious item, but one that will be very useful to “pet moms and dads”: a Stray-inspired cat backpack. Check out the details!