Street Fighter 6 will no longer have “cross up” in the corner of the screen; more mechanical

Street Fighter 6 is playable at Japan Expo 2022 this weekend and we’ve had some new mechanics related to the game.

Check the list below. Remembering that all this is one game in development and the final version may change.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

No Cross Up in the Corner of the Screen

Cross Up is a type of move that basically hits your opponent in the back. That is, to defend this type of attack, instead of pressing backwards as you normally would, you need to press forward. In most cases, this attack is aerial and each character has a type of attack that causes this effect. Because of this, there is the “mental game” of having to guess which blow the opponent is going to use and calculate where he will land, in order to defend correctly.

In every game in the series so far, the Cross Up could be done at any time in the fight. Now, it seems, in Street Fighter 6 this will not be possible in the corner of the screen. The video below shows Luke falling in front of his opponent using the same move that would cause the Cross Up in Street Fighter V.

It’s not exactly a surprise that this has been removed. The mechanics of the drive system SF6 already punish enough players who are cornered in the corner of the screen, so still dealing with Cross Up would be an even greater disadvantage.

SF6: The Corner, No More Cross Ups!

– HUGE CHANGE for Street Fighter.

shout out to @MistahCrimson, @Luffy086, @TheStreetWriterand the rest of the Stream Crew for the SF6 Exhibition gameplay.👍👍👍

— NurseLee (@NurseLee_) July 16, 2022

Advantage System

Handicap is nothing new in a fighting game, but Street Fighter 6 offers something different about it. If you put the five star advantage, you will start the fight with all the bars (of Super and Drive) full. Also, your health bar will automatically recover.

People who were at Japan Expo 2022 joked that this is basically a Training Mode.

— Matthew Edwards (@TheStreetWriter) July 17, 2022

Punish Counter System

Street Fighter V introduced the Crush Counter mechanic. Basically, if you hit the opponent with a punch or hard kick and it was a counterattack, he would go into a crumple state (stunned), allowing him to receive combos.

Street Fighter 6 looks like it will have a similar mechanic called Punish Counter. In the video below, we can see Ryu landing his hard kick and causing an effect similar to Crush Counter.

However, it seems that this only happens when the opponent’s Drive bar is empty (the effect of a hard punch or kick causing the Punish Counter).

SF6: Ryu’s Stand Heavy Kick!

– On a “Punish Counter,” it completely crumples them.

— NurseLee (@NurseLee_) July 16, 2022

Juggles

Finally, we have the Punish Counter in the air. In the video below, Luke uses his Drive Impact on Ryu’s Tatsumaki, causing a Punish Counter. Ryu doesn’t have an empty bar, so the Punish Counter can happen whenever we have a Counter added to a Drive Impact as well.

The interesting thing here is that the effect happened in the air, allowing Luke to follow up with a combo on Ryu. To understand the importance of this, the move could simply put Ryu on the ground, rather than twirling in the air for more hits.