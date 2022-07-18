Strike causes cancellation of hundreds of flights and huge queues in Italy – 07/17/2022

Hundreds of flights were canceled this Sunday (17) at Italy’s main airports as a result of a strike by the controllers of the National Flight Assistance Entity (Enav) and the pilots of some of the main low-cost airlines, such as Ryanair, Vueling, Ita, Wizz Air, Easyjet and Volotea.

Italy’s state-owned airline Ita Airways predicted the total cancellation of 122 flights due to the shutdown and activated an “extraordinary plan to limit passenger inconvenience”, rescheduling as many flights as possible (50%) to today.

Of a total of around 450 trips departing from Rome’s Fiumicino airport, at least 50 are currently canceled – most routes are internal or within Europe.

At Bologna’s Marconi airport, there are 40 canceled flights — 20 arriving and 20 departing — while in Bari there are at least 37 suspended, and in Turin at least 20.

The strike, initially called for a full day, was limited to a duration of four hours — from 2 pm to 6 pm (local time) — but the negative effects on air transport are occurring over a wider time span.

The affected flights are domestic and international, and the airlines involved are not just low-cost airlines, but also, on a smaller scale, such as Ita Airways and British Airways.

At Milan’s Linate and Malpensa airports, 80 flights were canceled in advance, between arrivals and departures, due to the national strike.

“Milanese airports are still calm and there are no inconveniences for passengers,” said the company that manages the airports.

According to Italy’s leading consumer protection body, Codacons, the strike will cost airlines around €7 billion, with carriers having to pay passengers more than €2 billion just for reimbursements and assistance. provided for by law.