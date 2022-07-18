Study: Adding extra salt to dishes can increase risk of death by 28% – 7/17/2022

Are you one of those people who adds salt to ready-made dishes? The behavior raises alarm, because a study released last week found that the habit can increase the risk of early death by 28% – before age 75.

The survey followed 501,379 participants for an average of nine years. And, second points out, people over 50 who admitted to frequently adding salt to dishes had a reduction in life expectancy —1.5 years for women and 2.28 years for men. The team did not consider the amounts of salt used during meal preparation.

“To my knowledge, our study is the first to assess the relationship between the addition of salt to foods and premature death,” said the study’s principal investigator, Lu Qi, a professor at Tulane University (USA). “Even a modest reduction in sodium intake, adding less or no salt to food at the table, is likely to result in substantial health benefits, especially when achieved in the general population.”

Published in European Heart Journalthe study points to the need to expand research to guide specific consumption recommendations, according to each person’s health profiles.

“So far, what the collective evidence on salt seems to indicate is that healthy people who consume what constitutes normal levels of common salt need not worry too much about their intake,” previously indicated Professor Annika Rosengren of the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden. She was not part of the study, but signs an article that accompanies the survey.

In the document, the expert also says that people at high risk (with high blood pressure, for example) “are probably advised to reduce and not add extra salt to food already prepared”.

understand the search

The team sent a questionnaire to the participants at the time they entered the study. There, they had to answer how often they added salt to ready-to-eat food: never/rarely, sometimes, usually or always.

Then, the researchers managed variables that could contribute to the early death scenario — such as: gender, age and preexisting medical conditions. So, they confirmed the greater risk to people who are in the habit of adding salt compared to those who did it rarely or never.

The choice to assess the risk by comparing the use of extra salt in foods happened because the behavior is common and it is difficult to assess other forms of individual consumption, as foods already have a good amount of seasoning in their composition.

“Adding salt to food at the table is a common eating behavior that is directly related to an individual’s long-term preference for salty-tasting foods and habitual salt intake,” warned Qi.