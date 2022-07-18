study reveals the main signs of infection







Current symptoms of Covid-19 Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the different strains and mutations of the coronavirus have challenged the scientific communities of the planet. After all, infection can cause different types of problems and sequelae for patients. Even requiring specific and personalized treatments. For these reasons, it is essential to always know what the current symptoms of covid-19. The ones that are most in evidence at the moment.

To find out, a study carried out in the United Kingdom, in partnership with researchers from King’s College, London, gathered information from 17,500 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days. And the main symptoms observed were:

Sore throat;

Headache;

Coryza;

Cough;

Hoarse voice;

sneezing;

Tiredness;

Muscle aches.

Fever, loss of smell and taste, which were common symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic, became less regular over time. However, they remain indicative of a possible coronavirus infection.

The research reinforces the idea that the most recurrent symptoms of Covid-19 have changed significantly over the course of the pandemic. The explanation for this phenomenon is the different strains and mutations of the coronavirus. Therefore, the tendency is that, if the virus continues to change, the symptoms and effects of the infection will also change.

In early 2022, another study, carried out by experts from the ZOE Covid app, using health reports from the UK, indicated the main symptoms of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus:

Headache;

Coryza;

Fatigue;

sneezing;

Sore throat;

Cough;

Hoarse voice;

Chills;

Fever;

Dizziness;

Mental confusion;

Altered sense of smell;

Eye pain;

Unusual muscle pain;

loss of appetite;

Inability to smell;

Chest pain;

swollen glands;

dismay.

It is worth remembering, however, that since then, the coronavirus has already undergone some mutations and different strains are in circulation. Therefore, the recommendation is that if any of the symptoms listed above appear, a doctor is consulted immediately. In addition, it is also essential to perform the Covid-19 test and remain isolated until the result is confirmed.