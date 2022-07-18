The health plan does not cover medication | Complaining helps

reproduction Melissa Areal, lawyer

My cousin has severe neuropathy. The health plan refused to provide the drug citing contractual restrictions. What can we do? My cousin is in danger of life. (Denilse Teixeira, Cordovil)

The plan claims contractual restrictions to deny treatment coverage. Lawyer Melissa Areal Pires, a specialist in the Right to Health, explains that although limitations are foreseen, according to ANS, certain exclusions cannot be subject to the plans’ free will.

“The medication indicated is part of the essential treatment, under the risk of evolution to death. The denial of the plan can be considered abusive, in the light of the Consumer Protection Code, since it compromises the efficiency of the treatment”, points out the specialist.

It is illegal to exclude coverage from medically prescribed treatment as it is essential to the beneficiary’s health. In the case of a covered disease, it is the responsibility of the doctor, and not the plan, to choose the treatments, emphasize the lawyers of the www.reclamaradianta.com.br service. The service is free of charge by email [email protected] or by WhatsApp (21) 993289328.

