The Series is “destroyed” in public evaluation

If the critics have been more restrained in certifying the lack of quality of Resident Evil: The Series, the public shows no more patience, and “destroys” the series in its evaluation in the Rotten Tomatoes.

It would be bad enough for the production to have earned the seal rotten, which is how the site certifies its “rotten tomatoes”, with 53% approval based on 34 reviews. However, the situation became even worse when the public evaluation of resident Evil of Netflix was only 22%.

Based on one of the most successful survival horror games of all time, Resident Evil: The Series will tell a new story on Netflix from two timelines: in the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon City, a mechanical and corporate city that imposes itself on them at the very height of adolescence.

As time passes, Jade and Billie realize that the stone jungle is more than that and discover that their father may be hiding dark secrets capable of destroying the world.

In the second chronology, more than ten years later, the Earth has less than 15 million inhabitants and more than 6 billion monsters: people and animals infected by the T-virus. Jade, now 30 years old, struggles to survive in this new world as she is haunted by secrets from the past that involve her sister and father.