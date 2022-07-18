The week will be marked by party conventions and Ciro will be the first to formalize his candidacy

However, the pedestrian has no allies and must form a thoroughbred slate.
247 – This week will be marked by the start of party conventions, which will define the candidates for the presidential race. “The party conventions will start next Wednesday (20th). Until August 5th, the parties will officially define their candidates for this year’s elections. After the conventions, the parties will have until August 15th to formalize the registrations. The holding of the conventions is defined by the electoral legislation so that the members of the parties decide on the formation of alliances and choices of candidates for majority positions (president of the Republic and vice, governors and vices, and senators) and proportional positions (deputies state, district and federal)”, informs journalist Fabiana Novelloin Valor Econômico.
“The first will be that of the PDT, which will confirm the candidacy of ex-governor Ciro Gomes, on Wednesday (20), in Brasília. The PT will launch the candidacy of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday ( 21). Avante’s convention to formalize the candidacy of deputy André Janones will be on Saturday (23), in Belo Horizonte. On Sunday (24), the PL will confirm President Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection. The event is scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro”, adds the journalist.
See which party conventions with pre-candidates for the presidency are already confirmed so far, with a curiosity – the MDB has not yet scheduled the convention that can ratify Simone Tebet:
Ciro Gomes (PDT): Wednesday (20), in Brasília;
Lula (PT): Thursday (21), in São Paulo;
Andrés Janones (Avante): Saturday (23), in Belo Horizonte;
Jair Bolsonaro (PL): Sunday (24), in Rio de Janeiro;
Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New): Saturday (30), in São Paulo;
Luciano Bivar (União Brasil): August 5, in São Paulo.
