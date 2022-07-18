These are the 5 largest banks in Brazil in 2022

Banks are part of Brazilian life and move the country’s economy. Check out which are the 5 best banks in the country in 2022.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

According to data from the Central Bank, the number of bankers in Brazil reached 182.2 million in December 2021, which means an increase of 10.3% compared to February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic. There are 16.6 million people who opened an account with a financial institution during this period.

Therefore, banks are part of Brazilian life and move the country’s economy. In this way, get to know the 5 largest banks in Brazil in 2022 and a little bit of the history of each one.

The 5 largest banks in Brazil in 2022

Check out, below, the 5 largest financial institutions in Brazil today:

1. Itaú Unibanco

With the merger between Itaú and Unibanco, which took place in 2008, the institution became the largest private financial institution in the country. The institution is on the list of the 10 best financial institutions in the world in return on equity (ROE), with a return of 17.3%, which gives it the fifth position.

In this way, Itaú Unibanco recorded, in 2021, the highest accumulated net income among banks, with an amount of R$ 24.9 billion. Furthermore, the financial institution has the highest market value among Brazilian financial institutions.

2. Bradesco

The net income accumulated by Bradesco in 2021 was R$ 21.9 billion, ranking it in the list of the ten largest banks in the world in terms of return on equity, occupying the eighth position with 15.2% of profitability.

Netflix releases new function and delights users

3. Bank of Brazil

Banco do Brasil is the first banking institution in the country, with 214 years of operations. The financial institution has mixed capital, that is, part of its shares belongs to the private sector and another part to the Brazilian government, which has the largest shareholding, having greater control over the bank.

Thus, Banco do Brasil presented, in 2021, a net income of R$ 19.7 billion. Thus, the institution was also among the most profitable banks in the world, with 15.7%, occupying the 7th position.

4. Santander Brazil

Grupo Santander arrived in Brazil in 1982, becoming the fastest growing international financial institution in Brazil. Thus, it is the third largest private bank in the country.

In 2021, Santander Brasil was among the most profitable banks in the world, with 18.9%, positioning itself among the three highest returns among financial institutions in the world.

5. BTG Pactual

One of the main investment banks in Latin America, BTG is also one of the largest financial institutions in Brazil.

In 2021, BTG Pactual presented record net income, reaching R$ 6.34 billion, which placed it as one of the main banks in Brazil, especially for clients who want to make investments.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Do I need to register again to earn BRL 600 in Auxílio Brasil?

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com