“This is the truth”; Gkay talks about troubled friendship with Carlinhos Maia, reveals bullshit and recalls reconciliation with comedian

Podcast Guests “Poc Cast”, presented by Rafael Uccman and Lucas Guedez, the influencers Carlinhos Maia and Gkay decided to speak openly about their troubled friendship. During the chat, the two recalled how they met and stated that the relationship between them, although turbulent and full of fights, is one of much love and admiration.

“We fought a lot, but we loved each other a lot.“, said Carlinhos Maia. “We started fighting, that’s the truth. I remember like it was today”, completed Gkay, who then said that he met the comedian in 2017, when he was also making humor videos for the internet. She revealed that she was a friend who showed Carlinhos’s profile, and then decided to invite him to record together.

However, the comedian said he didn’t like the message sent by Gkay at all and they already had their first fight. “Accustomed to our way of talking, I said: ‘Hey fag, I loved you!’“, said Gkay, but Carlinhos said that at the time he was not out, that’s why he was upset. Overcoming this first disagreement, he invited Gkay to meet him in Maceió and create content together. However, they ended up having a new fight, this time the first time in person.

Despite not actually revealing the reason for yet another disagreement, The two said they had not spoken for years because of a fight. more serious. They recently made amends, in December 2021, when the comedian walked up with flowers on the stage of “Farofa da Gkay” and found her friend. At the time, the two got emotional and said that they had already agreed, but had not seen each other in person.