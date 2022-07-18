Thor’s 10 Most Powerful Hammers

Does anyone notify Stormbreaker?

Among teams formed only by Thors and variants of the god asgardian over the years, the god of thunder has wielded various weapons. In addition to Mjolnir and the Stormbreaker, Odinson accumulated a wide variety of “ex’s” along the way.

We separate the 10 Most Powerful Hammers That Ever Passed Through The Asgardian’s Life. Ready to experience the full power of Odin’s heir? Check out the list below!