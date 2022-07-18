Thor’s 10 Most Powerful Hammers

Does anyone notify Stormbreaker?
Among teams formed only by Thors and variants of the god asgardian over the years, the god of thunder has wielded various weapons. In addition to Mjolnir and the Stormbreaker, Odinson accumulated a wide variety of “ex’s” along the way.
We separate the 10 Most Powerful Hammers That Ever Passed Through The Asgardian’s Life. Ready to experience the full power of Odin’s heir? Check out the list below!
Mjolnir of Ragnarok
“The madness is to think that any real Thor would allow him to live. There is no madness, only justice. I am Ragnarok”. Some may find that Ragnarok is just the name of the cataclysmic event in Norse mythology, but it is also the name of the clone of Odinson made by stark, Reed Richards and Henry Pymwho at the time was an imposter Skrull.
His hammer, despite its technological nature, was still capable of channeling lightning and manipulating, to some degree, the weather. After his hammer was destroyed, Ragnarok obtained a version of the Earth 13584.
stormcaster
Introduced for the first time in Uncanny X-Men Annual #9in Chris Claremont and Art Adams, stormcaster was a temporary replacement for the powers of Storm. given to her by Lokithe object caused Ororo to follow the orders of the Asgardian god.
thunderstrike
given to Eric Masterson by himself Odin after Eric’s demise as Thor, the artifact was made from the same ore composed of Mjolnir, uru. The biggest difference between thunderstrike and Mjolnir is the fact that this weapon isn’t exactly a hammer. With one “flat head”Thunderstrike granted Eric the ability to fly and invulnerability, but he lacked some of Thor’s base powers.
An example is how the weapon, instead of invoking lightning, could only launch energy blasts and a blinding light.
“Thor Girl” Hammer
Before Janethere were tarene. However, unlike most of the characters who took the nickname of Thor, the “Thor Girl” made his own hammer. Rescued by Thor from the mad titan’s hands, ThanosTarene built his hammer and named himself “Thor Girl”in honor of its savior.
Plated in gold, its powers came from Tarene’s divine abilities. Some say that this feature made the artifact more powerful than Mjolnir at one point.
crusher
Have you ever thought about going to Asgard make a documentary and end up becoming a god? Roger “Red” Norvell achieved this feat. As part of a film crew in Asgard, the cameraman Red found himself manipulated by Loki. Looking to find someone equal to Thor’s power, Loki hatched a plan to make the man able to lift Mjolnir.
Among tricks against Thor, Red ended up dying in Thor #278. However, in Thor #478, Red was resurrected by Odin, in search of a new protector for Asgard. Together, you were given crusher which, apart from some changes in its look, is the same as Mjolnir.
Unworthy Hammer
First introduced in Avengers #5O Unworthy Hammer is a distorted version of Mjolnir to “Naughty Boys”. Who wields it is the Thor of Earth 14325member of the Avengers tyrants of that universe.
The hammer ended up in the earth 616 after its bearer is sent to another reality. However, the artifact ended up being used again. The Thor of “our reality” was able to lift it after becoming unworthy and losing Mjolnir.
Thorion
the late Amalgam Universe… Complicated and confusing mixtures of characters from the universes of Marvel and A.D. Thorion is the junction of Thor and the character Orion from DC. There is not much information about the character, but it is known that his powers were surprising due to the hammer and origin.
Being a cosmic force capable of absorbing energies such as Mother Boxthis is a hammer that no other would like to rival.
Skadi’s Hammer
This one is for those who like a good, far-fetched design. In 2011during the event The Essence of Fearseveral hammers fell from the sky, each with abilities similar to Mjolnir’s, but with that familiar evil plot.
Among many, that of skadi stood out for its looks, but also for its powers. The object gathered the abilities of the god of lightning and storm of Slavic paganism, penumin addition to the ability to teleport its wielder and project energy.
Stormbreaker
The introduction to the comic book version of Stormbreaker it may be different, but don’t let it lose its potential. When Thor and bill needed to fight for the title of Thor, Odin put himself in the middle of the conflict and decided to give Bill a new weapon.
The Asgardian god then asked the Eitri to create Stormbreaker, a hammer that could match the strength of Mjolnir. Different from the version of Marvel Cinematic Universethe Stormbreaker of Beta Ray Bill it is made of Uru and is plated in gold, giving Bill’s weapon an elegant touch. Thor continued with good old Mjolnir. Advantage or disadvantage?
Mjolnir
Hammers can fall from the sky, but we know which hammer Odinson always seems to return to, right? Mjolnir has had better moments, but it is still surprising in that it is not just a weapon, but an artifact that drives narratives.
Like it or not, he is the one who chooses his bearer, and a good part of the plots involving Thor’s dignity began with the fact that the god was unable to lift him. A feature that alone makes this object as powerful as it is harmful to its wielder. All it takes is a hint of doubt and a new Thor will have to emerge.