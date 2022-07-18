Three Xbox Game Studios Exclusive Games You Should Keep an Eye On Next Week

The month of July kicked off with Far Cry 5 on Xbox Game Pass and the launch of several of the independents on “day one”. However, much remains to be made available, including the Xbox Game Studios that you should look out for next week.

Microsoft will still reveal the Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of the month, but we can already anticipate some content first party that can hold you in the next few days and that were remembered by Klobrille in the image below:

Next week there will be four Xbox Game Studios releases. – As Dusk Falls (July 19)

– Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (July 19)

– Halo Infinite Lone Wolves | Alpha Pack Event (July 19)

– Sea of ​​Thieves | Season Seven (July 21) pic.twitter.com/7JbRKiVIAT — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 15, 2022

We remind you that The Dusk Falls come to the next July 19o and that you can already pre-download a little more than 20GB (before it was more than 50GB, but it was a mistake). It’s a narrative-style game that we’re curious to know how it will be received by the public in a few days.

On this same day also arrive Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheelsa DLC with a theme that was very successful in Forza Horizon 3, perhaps the most acclaimed of all, so it will certainly be a lot of fun content.

Still on the 19th, if you have any free time, know that the event will start Alpha Pack of Halo Infinite Lone Wolves (second season). It will be worth taking a look at what 343 Industries has prepared for us.

Still has Sea of ​​Thieveswhich would start the seventh season on July 21, but that the new date puts it to August 4. So Rare fans will have to wait a few more days. Still in August, the new system will start with narrative stories that have been very successful throughout its history and that’s why the British company will focus more on that.

So let’s keep an eye out for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Games as a Service content that promises a lot of entertainment.