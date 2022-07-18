Traditional store on Avenida de Ribeirão will close after 56 years

Casa Fukayama, a traditional business on Avenida Saudade, will close (Photo: personal archive)

Casa Fukayama, a traditional business on Avenida Saudade, in the northern part of Ribeirão Preto, will close its doors in August after more than half a century. At the moment, the place is carrying out a stock burn. On August 8, 2022, the store turns 56.

To understand the history of Casa Fukayama, it is necessary to go back to the beginning of the 1930s, when a Japanese immigrant named Yoshinobu Fukayama came to Brazil to seek a better future.. Along the way, several businesses emerged until arriving at the well-known Casa Fukayama, which is a stationery store, with housewares and gifts in general.

But before being successful in the interior of São Paulo, the store passed through the city of Itajubá-MG – there it stayed for 25 years. The arrival in Ribeirão Preto was in 1966, where the company was already in the second generation, managed by the five Yoshinobu children: Yociro, Seygi, Jougi, Kiyoci and Mitie.

In 2002, the management of the company was transferred to the brothers Kiyoci Fukayama, 78 years old, and Jougi Fukayama, 81 years old. The company’s motto, according to the family, is to serve with respect, thinking about the well-being of its customers, as if they were their family. This is the meaning of the word ‘House’ in the store’s name.

family atmosphere

From this generation came 13 children, but all of them went on to other areas. “We were raised in the store environment, I am very grateful. It was there that I learned to be a businesswoman”, Ellen Fukayama, Kiyoci’s daughter, who is a zootechnician and businesswoman.

There, Nivaldo Bolzoni has been a collaborator for 5 decades. “Being here during these 50 years was a real adventure, I made great friendships, learned a lot and developed numerous skills. I joined in 1972, I feel proud to be part of this renowned company, I leave with the feeling of mission accomplished”, he says.

Fukayama House in a photo taken in 2006 (Photo: personal archive)

Curiosity

A curiosity is the file with the history of workers – the company in this period made about 500 records, being the first experience of many. “I started my professional life when I was hired by the Fukayama brothers. At the time, the company was active in the market, being one of the largest in Ribeirão Preto in the wholesale and retail business. I am very grateful for having actively participated in this company. have been part of this history”, says Sergio Humberto Cavalheiro, civil engineer and former employee.

reason for the end

“We are going to close with a flourish. It took many years of dedication and we are very grateful for all this time serving the public in Ribeirão Preto. Everything was done with great care and attention. The decision (to close) was gradually resolved. of gratitude and accomplishment, now it’s time to rest. We appreciate all the affection of the customers and especially the employees, who never abandoned us”, said Ellen Fukayama.

A customer since 1996, Karina Scandiuzzi fondly remembers the moments when the store was part of her life. “My husband and I, Rodrigo Scandiuzzi, had a dental office in Campos Elíseos. I moved to Jardim Irajá in 2021, but I always bought all the office supplies, stationery, envelopes for medical records at Casa Fukayama. The store will be missed,” he said.

For those who want to make a last visit, Casa Fukayama is still working at Avenida Saudade, 1159.

