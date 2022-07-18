Try PS Plus Extra or Premium for 7 days for free

Sony has added the option to try PlayStation Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium for free for 7 days, something that made this week means the possibility to play Stray, the game of the lost cat in a cyberpunk city.

The test lets you try out the service for 7 days, taking into account the arrival of new features on July 19, you will have several extra games in addition to the more than 700 that have been available since the launch of the new version of PS Plus.

This means that you will be able to play either Stray or Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade during this 7-day trial. In addition to these games, titles like Returnal and Miles Morales are also part of the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog. This last tier also includes access to several classics from previous PlayStation consoles.

The information provided by Sony even mentions that you can cancel the subscription before the trial ends to avoid paying, but since to start the trial you have to select a subscription level and time, if you don’t you will have to pay the monthly fee until be cancelled.

If you want to play a game on PS Plus for 7 days, you can take advantage of the free trial and experience what the service has for its subscribers.