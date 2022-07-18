Turkish Mohamed gets reinforcements at Atltico for duel against Cuiab

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Turkish Mohamed will have four new options to arm the Atltico

As of this Monday, Atltico fans will keep an eye on the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). There, the official records of defender Jemerson, attacking midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Pavn and Alan Kardec will be made official. As soon as they are settled, they will be part of Turkish coach Mohamed’s plans for the game against Cuiab, Thursday, at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal.

“We can now use the reinforcements and that’s good news. But we have to evolve, improve more technically and play with more intensity and, for that, we will have more options for exchange”, said the Atletico coach.

The thought shared by Rodrigo Caetano. In the view of the football director, Atltico will be able to rotate more players and save some more worn parts to avoid muscle injuries.

“We will have the addition of the four athletes this week. This favors. I’m not comparing the technical or tactical part. This addition will allow some players to rest, to have a greater rotation, raise the level of internal competitiveness and increase our performance” , said.

With the new reinforcements, Turco Mohamed now has a cast that is even more full of pieces to build the team. In the defense, Jemerson will join Junior Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Rver.

In midfield, Pedrinho will fight for position with Nacho Fernndez, Calebe and Rubens. He can also play on the attacking sides, just like Pavn. The competition in the big sector: Zaracho, Vargas, Keno and Ademir.

Already the dispute for Alan Kardec more complicated. The striker who competes with Hulk, the team’s star, and Eduardo Sasha, Atlético’s second leading scorer in 2022.

Atltico is the leader of the Brazilian Championship. Galo has 31 points, one more than Palmeiras, who play against Cuiab, this Monday, away from home.