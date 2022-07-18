UK set to hit more than 40ºC for the first time in history, and Europe prepares for new temperature records | World

Britain has declared a national emergency and issued its first “red” alert for exceptional heat, meaning there is a potential risk to life.

The heat wave that has hit Europe in recent days is heading towards the north of the continent, a region typically colder, and where air conditioning is a rare item and buildings are built to retain heat.

The extreme heat wave in Europe in PHOTOS

According to meteorologists, the current heat wave may even bring forward a climate forecast made for the United Kingdom by 28 years. The British estimate was that by 2050 the summer would have temperatures of 40ºC, which could already be a reality this week (read more about it here).

The heat wave is expected to extend beyond this weekend. According to meteorologists, the next few days could record new temperature records.

2 of 3 A helicopter drops water on a fire in the Mijas region, in the province of Malaga, Spain. — Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP A helicopter drops water on a fire in the Mijas region, in the province of Malaga, Spain. — Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

Since the beginning of the heat wave that hits Europe in the continent’s summer in 2022, more than 1,000 people have died as a result of the high temperatures, according to health bodies in Spain and Portugal.

3 of 3 Tourist bus passes a thermometer marking 49ºC in Madrid, Spain. — Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters Tourist bus passes a thermometer marking 49ºC in Madrid, Spain. — Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Fires and heat in other regions

Iberian countries, as well as France, also have to face forest fires that have led to the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes.

In total, more than 14,000 people, including residents and tourists, had to leave their homes in the southern region of France.