Ukraine accuses Russia of launching missiles from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – News

The Ukrainian nuclear power operator has accused Russian forces of deploying missile launchers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to fire on the regions of Nikopol and Dnipro, which were attacked in the early hours of Sunday (17).

“Russian occupiers have installed missile launch systems on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” in southern Ukraine, Energoatom chairman Petro Kotin said on the Telegram messaging app after an interview with Ukrainian television channel United News.

“The situation [na planta nuclear] it is extremely tense, and the tension increases every day. The occupiers are bringing their machinery, including the missile systems, with which they attacked the other side” of the Dnipro River and “the Nikopol territory”, 80 km southwest of Zaporizhzhia, he reported, adding that about 500 Russian soldiers remain at the plant. , controlling it.

Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant fell into the hands of Russian forces in early March, shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

On Saturday, Russian missiles hit residential buildings in Nikopol, killing two people and damaging 12 buildings, as well as a school and university, said Dnipro regional governor Valentin Reznichenko.

In the northeast, near Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Synyehubov announced that an overnight Russian missile strike killed three people in the city of Chuhuiv.



MORE DEATH IN VINNYTSIA

Both Ukraine and the international community remain shaken by the cruise missile bombings that devastated downtown Vinnytsia, hundreds of kilometers to the west, on Thursday.

The death toll in that city rose to 24 on Saturday after a woman succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital, officials said.

According to the same sources, there are three children among the dead.

“Sixty-eight people are still receiving treatment, including four children. Four people remain missing,” said Vinnytsia district chief Serhiy Borzov.

The Russian army said the bombing of Vinnytsia was aimed at the city’s “officers’ house”, where a meeting of “Ukrainian Air Force command with representatives of foreign arms suppliers” was taking place.





The statement was questioned by a Pentagon official.

“I have no indications that there was a military target near there,” the same source told reporters, asking not to be identified.

“It looked like a residential building,” he added.



COMBAT ON DONBASS

In a speech addressed to the Ukrainians, Zelensky said that the resistance managed to recover part of the territory lost to Russia since the beginning of the war, and that it will continue to recover occupied zones.

“We will resist. We will win. And we will rebuild our lives,” he said.

At the moment, most fighting is concentrated in the south and the mining and industrial Donbass basin in the east.

Separatist forces in Donbass say they are advancing and are in the process of regaining full control of the city of Siversk, which was attacked after taking Lysyschansk further east earlier this month.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, “Russian forces are slowly advancing westward after shelling and assaults towards Siversk, (launched) from Lysychansk, to open a route to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk”.

Without specifying the date of the deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the soldiers involved in the offensive. It was the second time since the beginning of the conflict. It was also not specified whether the visit took place in Ukraine or Russia.

Shoigu “gave the necessary instructions to step up” measures to prevent “Kiev from launching mass bombings […] against civil infrastructure and against residential buildings in Donbass and other regions,” the ministry said.





The meeting of economy ministers and central bank governors of the G20 countries in Indonesia ended without a joint statement due to the lack of consensus in the discussions, dominated by the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The two-day meeting on the island of Bali highlighted the differences between Western leaders, who denounced the impact of the war in Ukraine on inflation and the food and energy crises, and Russia, which blamed Western sanctions for the worsening world economy. .

About 20 million tons of grain are blocked in ports by the presence of Russian warships and mines, placed by Kiev, to defend its coast.