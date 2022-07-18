Ukrainian defense confirms it can attack Crimea with US-supplied missiles

support the 247

Sputnik – While Russia has repeatedly warned of the consequences of an attack on Crimea, once again a Ukrainian government official has expressed interest in bombing the region.

Vadim Skibitskiy, a spokesman for the intelligence directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said on Saturday that Kiev sees the region “as a legitimate target for the West’s long-range weapons.”

The official made the remarks during an interview with a Ukrainian broadcaster, and shortly after he was asked whether Ukraine could use the US-made Himars and M270 MLRS multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Crimea.

“Today, the Crimean Peninsula has become a center for the movement of all equipment and weapons that come from the Russian Federation to the south of our state. It is, first of all, a set of military equipment, ammunition and materials that are concentrated in the Crimea and then sent to supply the Russian occupation forces,” Skibitskiy said.

