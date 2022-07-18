Ulefone Armor X6 Pro arrives with a 5″ screen, IP68 and Android 12 – All in Technology

The Chinese company Ulefone has just made official a new entry-level smartphone, the Armor X6 Pro. It features a reinforced body with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810G certifications and is capable of surviving up to 30 minutes underwater. The device also comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 ready to use.

Despite being robust, the Ulefone Armor X6 Pro measures 150 x 78.9 x 14.4 mm and weighs 227 grams. In view of this, it houses a compact 5-inch screen that has a resolution of 720 X 1280 pixels. Under the hood, it works with a Helio A22 4G chip alongside 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC connections.

For the photos, Ulefone just added a 13MP rear camera and a dual LED flash. There’s also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, it includes a 4,000 mAh battery that supports up to 5W charging.

Main specifications:

Screen: 5.0 inches with HD resolution

5.0 inches with HD resolution Processor: 3MediaTek Helio A22

3MediaTek Helio A22 RAM: 4GB

4GB Native Storage: 32GB

32GB Back camera: 13MP

13MP Frontal camera: 5MP

5MP Drums: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh System: android 12

android 12 Others: IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810G protections

The new Ulefone Armor X6 Pro is available now on the official store website for $119.99 dollars (something around R$ 649).