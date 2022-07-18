Understand what impact the new Pix Garantido will have on your credit card

The use of pix for transactions, whether commercial or for individuals, has grown significantly since it came into force in the country, in November 2020. Data from the Central Bank indicate that the amount of monthly transfers in this modality quadrupled between March 2021 and March 2022, making a giant leap from 392.6 million to 1.6 billion. Now, Bacen hopes that, with the new modality, new “movements” will appear in the market for means of payment, such as, for example, the Pix Guaranteed.

We still don’t have a date set for the launch of the new feature, but it is already known that Pix Garantido aims to provide an alternative to using a credit card in cash or even in installments, allowing the consumer to pay via Pix a credit, once approved by the issuing bank, and may be settled in a future invoice.

First, it would be necessary to take a closer look at the supposed calamity that Pix Garantido would potentially cause on the entire credit card system. To do so, it is enough to observe what has happened in the relationship between the Instant Pix modality and the debit card. Regarding the online part, a “predatory” relationship was confirmed between one and the other, which, however, has not materialized in physical transactions. One of the main clients in the market made a recent estimate that the potential of Pix would convert, at most, 5% of the debit volume in face-to-face transactions.

A positive scenario for the means of payment market would be the maintenance of harmony between these modalities. For buyers, in general, it is expected that these alternatives will multiply when paying bills, providing an increase in the consumer public base in Brazil by distributing different offers according to the particularities of each of the demands.