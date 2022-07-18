Understand why Matheus and Brenda stopped following Albert

champions of Power Couple Brazil 6 (Record TV), Brenda and Matheus keep causing out here. After earning BRL 330,000, the couple started reviewing some episodes and videos of the show, which they went through in 8 DRs. First, Brenda even smiled at some of the fights she’d watched, but the bullshit mode was soon activated when the subject came to Albert and Adryana.

Both Matheus and Brenda were upset with what they saw on social media and went to the show’s profile on Instagram, to end their relationship with the singer’s husband once and for all.

Receive my unfollow, Albert! It’s there on Youtube’s ‘Power’ channel how real you were, even in the last 3 days of coexistence. You know what the difference is, ‘Best Power Couple Player’? The difference is that you forget that there are numerous cameras filming you and proving your falsehood inside the game, but I promised to give it time. Please respect this. Don’t send me your cell number in my direct and don’t tag me in your posts. And if you have any questions, it’s all on my Twitter said Matheus

This happened because Albert responded to a comment by a fan of the couple that openly criticized Brenda and Matheus, calling Brenda Vtzeira.

The comment was deleted, but prints still circulate on the internet and it also left the champion of the couples program very angry.

Receive my unfollow and please it will be my pleasure to reciprocate. You hugged me at the end of the last press conference, smiling and saying that everything was fine, then they send you back to me answering this type of comment… that says a lot about you: contradictory inside and outside reality. worth the experience Brenda.

