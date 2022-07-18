Uninformed journalist enters Pantanal, praises MT and misspells the name of an important city in MS

She arrived. One of the most awaited characters by “Pantanal” viewers, Érica (Marcela Fetter) is finally familiar with the characters of the novel. His arrival in the marshland of MS was shown in this Saturday’s chapter (16), but he displeased the people of Mato Grosso who paid attention to every speech.

With all the pomp, the girl soon talked to Almir Sater, or rather, Eugênio, the chalaneiro, and already announced that he is in the region to do a report on the biome. Erica was very concerned and campaigned about the fires that devastate the Pantanal fauna and flora each year: “it is not fake news, nor is it an exaggeration of the media”, she declared.

Upon learning of Erica’s intentions, Almir Sater’s character said: “from time to time ‘some animals like that’ appear here”, about journalists. If the subject was “Pantanal”, then Érica should talk to someone, concluded Eugênio, who took her to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm.

Explaining her intentions to the farmer, the journalist who plays the pantanal expert, started by committing an unforgivable gaffe: she wrongly mentioned the name of a city in MS – error in Bruno Luperi’s text, only said by the actress.

Another point of the same scene that made the people from Mato Grosso turn up their noses was the fact that she mentioned more about the Mato Grosso wetland, “praising” Mato Grosso, filling her mouth to say the names of the cities in the neighboring state correctly, and mistaking the name of the only city in Mato Grosso do Sul.

But what did Erica say?

“She’s a journalist, Dad. She’s out there running the ‘swamp’ in search of… I don’t know what”, said Tadeu when introducing her to Zé Leôncio. “I’m here to do an article, but to be 100% honest, I don’t even know exactly what I’m looking for”, warned Érica.

She asked for shelter and Zé Leôncio gave in, wanting to know: “Where have you been?”. And that’s when the polemic speech came: “I passed by Poconé, Cáceres, Barão de Melgaço and then I came down. My initial idea was to get to ‘Porto de Murtinho’ still, Nabileque, but I don’t know, I think I’m already a little in doubt,” he snapped.

“Oh, I know everything there”, said Zé Leôncio. “And for everyone I passed, everyone knew you”, concluded Erica, ending the conversation.

The correct name of the only city in Mato Grosso do Sul mentioned by the journalist is “Porto Murtinho” and not “Porto de Murtinho”. If Zé Leôncio knows the bands, why didn’t he correct the newcomer, who is there to do a report? On social media, the gaffe did not go unnoticed. Check out some of the backlash:

First, if this blonde odonto came from Cáceres, passing through Poconé and descending by river to Zé Leôncio’s farm, which is towards Aquidauana, then she did not pass through Campo Grande. After that it’s Porto Murtinho, not Porto DE Murtinho. ayy, # Pantanal 😄 — Enki Jr. (@JrEnki) July 17, 2022

Globo putting Erika to speak Porto de Mortinho now in # Pantanal

IS IT HARD to ask even ONE resident what the name of things is? It’s Porto Murtinho, a bunch of bastard carioca — criticism machine (@simonegallassi) July 17, 2022

Speak with WhatsApp from MidiaMAIS!

Have something cool to share with us or want to comment on the story above? Talk directly to MidiaMAIS journalists via WhatsApp.

Dive into the universe of entertainment and gives culture participating in our Facebook group: a place open to chat, exchange of information, suggestions, polls and much more. You can also follow our updates on Instagram and Tiktok.