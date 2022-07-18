Unintentionally, Irene is trapped in Flora’s bathroom, hears her confess to all crimes and almost has a heart attack: “I killed her son”

In The favoritethe day will come when Irene (Glória Menezes) will know about all the crimes of Flora (Patricia Pillar). The truth, by the way, will come out after the lady invades the villain’s apartment looking for evidence. Upon hearing the blonde enter, she will hide in the bathroom, where she will end up listening to all the crimes.

In scenes that are yet to air, Flora will arrive with Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) in the apartment and will remember everything during a mocking conversation. “And if Dodi (Murilo Benício) wants to play with you, huh? Wanting to mail this DVD to the police…this DVD that shows you killing Salvatore?”will ask the butler.

In the bathroom, Irene will have her first shock upon hearing the confession. Back in the room, Silveirinha will continue talking to the villain. “He is also in the video, he is also an accomplice”, she will answer. Then Flora will tell the accomplice that she received Irene’s visit earlier.

“I can’t believe this old woman. She adores me, Silveirinha. Can you understand such a thing?”will mock the viper. “Flor, if I were you, I wouldn’t sing victory before the time”will advise the character of Ary Fontoura.

“The woman is a historical tapir! I killed her son, I kidnapped her granddaughter, I killed her husband and the woman still likes me!” Patricia Pillar’s character will speak. In the bathroom, Irene will hear everything and almost have a heart attack with the whole truth.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.