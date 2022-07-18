US: ‘Monkey pox must be taken seriously’, warns official | Health

Reproduction: brazil agency – 05/24/2022 monkey pox

As cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the United States, the country’s top health official, Anthony Fauci, warns that the outbreak needs to be addressed more rigorously.

“This is something that we definitely need to take seriously. We don’t yet know the scope and potential of this, but we have to act as if it has the ability to spread much more widely than it is spreading now,” he told the network yesterday. American TV CNN, Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden.

Monkeypox has been detected in most of the US, with the exception of a few states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The states with the most cases include New York, California, Illinois and Florida. Latest data shows the CDC has tracked at least 1,814 probable or confirmed cases in the US, as of Friday. Fauci told CNN’s Laura Coates that these numbers are “very likely the result of underreporting.”

“Whenever you have the emergence of something like that, you’re probably always looking at what could be – it could be, we don’t know – the tip of the iceberg, so that’s the reason why we have to test in a much, much more vigorous,” Fauci said.

The lesions are usually concentrated on the arms and legs, but in the most recent outbreak, they are appearing more often in the genital and perianal area, which has raised some concerns that monkeypox lesions could be mistaken for a sexually transmitted disease.

The virus spreads through close contact – including direct physical contact with lesions, as well as “respiratory secretions” shared through face-to-face interaction. Touching objects that have been contaminated by smallpox injuries or fluids can also risk spreading. And while smallpox is not an STD, it has mostly spread among men who have sex with men.

On Saturday, Fauci said more testing would be done with five commercial online testing labs, and he expects as many as 700,000 vaccines to be distributed by the end of July.

“Because you want to protect people at risk, not just people who may have had an exposure, but also people who are vulnerable, because they are at risk, who need to be vaccinated,” he noted.

The US has more than tripled its smallpox vaccine doses since last week, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. But that supply remains short of what is needed to help control the spread. The demand for the vaccine outstrips the country’s supply, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We still don’t have all the vaccines we would like right now,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

When the supply crisis will subside is not known. The US federal government made another 131,000 doses available to states and other jurisdictions on Friday. But the scope of the outbreak remains unclear, in part because diagnostic testing has been slow and limited.

More than 11,000 cases of the disease have already been identified in 65 countries, including Brazil, mainly in men who have sex with men. In the US, nearly 1,500 cases have been identified, and the number is expected to increase in the coming weeks, Walensky said.

Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection, as there is still limited evidence that the disease-causing agent is present in semen or vaginal fluids. However, the infection can occur at the time of sexual intercourse, since the most common route of transmission is direct and prolonged contact with the person contaminated by lesions on the skin and respiratory tract.

For the epidemiologist and chickenpox specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles, Anne Rimoin, the world is losing the fight against time.

“Our window of opportunity to control the disease is rapidly closing. There are probably a lot more cases out there than we are aware of.”

The US Department of Health and Human Services ordered another 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, known as Jynneos, on Friday, but those doses are not expected to arrive until next year. Another 2.5 million previously ordered doses are expected to start arriving in late 2022, officials said.

“It’s like saying we have a water tanker truck coming in next week when the fire is happening today,” said Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

The spread has led countries to adopt measures to protect those considered to be at “higher risk” for the disease, including through the distribution of vaccines. Although the WHO does not recommend a mass immunization campaign, the organization recognizes the vaccine’s benefits for people most exposed to the virus.

This is the case of the United Kingdom, which since May immunizes health professionals and people who have had contact with someone infected. Experts explain that due to the long incubation period of the monkeypox virus – time between contamination and the appearance of symptoms –, which can reach three weeks, the vaccine in this case is effective because it can attenuate the replication of the pathogen in the body during this period. .

In Brazil, this week, the Ministry of Health decided to finalize the situation room created to monitor the spread of monkeypox in the country. The folder says, however, that it will continue to monitor the disease scenario in Brazil. So far, 228 cases of the disease have been recorded, an increase of 185% in the last week.

According to experts heard by GLOBO, Brazil does not have stored doses or national production, in case an immunization strategy is needed.

*(With information from international agencies)