Use of fossil fuel plants is temporary, says Scholz

Because of the war in Ukraine, Germany reactivated coal and oil-based plants.

the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholzsaid on Saturday (July 16, 2022) that the decision to reactivate coal-fired power plants and Petroleum it’s temporary. In a video published on twitterhe declared that his government remains committed to making “all” to combat climate change.

Fearing energy shortages, the country reactivated 16 fossil fuel plants and extended the operating permit to 11 more. Scholz said he was “bitter” what “because of Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine“Germany has to”temporarily use some power plants” that the country had already deactivated.

THE HUH (European Union) has sought solutions to reduce dependence on oil and natural gas gives Russia. Germany is one of the European countries most dependent on Russian energy.

Russian gas accounts for 55% of Germany’s natural gas supply – as well as being essential for the production of automobiles, steel and plastic. Per year, the country consumes 100 bcm (billions of cubic meters).

the pipeline Nord Stream 1one of the main suppliers of energy to Europe, has been offline since Monday (11.Jul) for a 10-day annual maintenance. The possibility that the shutdown will be extended raises concerns among European leaders.

On Wednesday (July 13), the Gazpromthe Russian state-owned gas company responsible for Nord Stream 1, said that it is not possible to guarantee the operation of the pipeline.

Nord Stream 1 transports 55 bcm per year from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Scholz insisted that Germany remains committed to ending greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. He said that the German parliament recently passed a package of measures to boost the use of renewable energy.

“We want to do everything we can to fight the climate crisis”, said the chancellor.