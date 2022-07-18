Users of the Social Tariff may lose a discount on electricity; know how to avoid

Receiving a monthly discount on the electricity bill is a benefit that greatly helps low-income families in the country. who is part of Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) pays up to 65% less, but needs to comply with some rules to continue in the program.

Read more: Customers’ electricity bills from 10 distributors are cheaper; see list

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, a specific group of Brazilians you can lose the benefit coming soon. The problem is related to inconsistencies in the registration in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

To resolve this situation, simply go to the nearest Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) and carry out a cadastral review. The person responsible for the family must present all documents that prove their situation and answer the necessary questions.

But be careful: the deadline to update CadÚnico so as not to lose the discount on the electricity bill is only until July 31, 2022. After that date, the beneficiary runs the risk of being excluded from the Social Tariff.

Social Rate Discount

The program offers reductions ranging from 10% to 65% in the value of energy tariffs for low-income families. In the case of indigenous people and quilombolas, the discount can reach 100%. Look:

Registered in CadÚnico

Monthly consumption of up to 30 kWh per month: 65% discount;

Monthly consumption between 31 and 100 kWh per month: 40% discount;

Monthly consumption between 101 and 220 kWh per month: 10% discount.

Indigenous people and quilombolas