Vale (VALE3) completes asset sale to J&F, Petrobras (PETR4) buys back global bonds and more news

The corporate news on Monday (18) highlights that Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) concluded the repurchase of US$ 791 million in global bonds. In addition, the state-owned company approved its first debenture buyback program.

While Vale (VALE3) concluded the sale of assets to J&F, the controlling holding of JBS (JBSS3).

Rumo (RAIL3) sold 80% of its equity interest in its subsidiary Elevações Portuárias (EPSA) to CLI.

Klabin (KLBN11), in turn, issued R$ 2.5 billion in debentures at an IPCA rate + 6.77% per year.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) concluded on Friday (15) the offer to repurchase global bonds made by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF). The total amount paid was US$ 790.8 million, considering the prices offered by the company and excluding interest capitalized up to the settlement date.

The state-owned company also approved its first debenture buyback program. The company may repurchase up to the total volume of debentures from the 5th, 6th and 7th issues.

According to a statement, the repurchase value will be, at most, the updated nominal value of each series. The buyback program will last for one year.

Vale (VALE3) concluded the sale of its assets from the Centro Oeste System to J&F Mineração Ltda., a subsidiary of J&F Investimentos, with the receipt of US$ 150 million. According to the company, this transaction reinforces Vale’s strategy of portfolio simplification, focusing on the main businesses and growth opportunities, and guided by the disciplined allocation of capital.

Klabin (KLNB11) announced the closing of the 14th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total principal amount of R$ 2.5 billion, with a rate corresponding to IPCA + 6.7694% per year and a term of 12 years.

According to the company, the debentures were the object of a private placement, fully subscribed by a securitization company and linked to agribusiness receivables certificates (CRA).

EZ Tec (EZTC3) recorded a general sales value (PSV) of R$414 million in the second quarter of 2022. Year-to-date, the construction company’s PSV was R$903.8 million, according to an operational preview released.

Rumo (RAIL3) informed that it signed, last Friday (15), a contract through which it undertook to sell 80% of its shareholding in its subsidiary Elevações Portuárias (EPSA), which operates and controls the T16 terminals. and T19 in the Port of Santos (SP), to Corredor Logistica e Infraestrutura (CLI), in line with the strategy of forming long-term partnerships and focusing on rail logistics and the execution of strategic expansion projects.

The price to be paid by CLI to Rumo will be R$ 1.4 billion.

Being Educational (SEER3)

The Ser Educacional group (SEER3) approved its third issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, with a maturity of five years, in the amount of R$ 200,000,000.00 for public distribution in a restricted offer, aimed only at for professional investors

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) announced that the direct subsidiary of ECS, also known as ECO101, filed a formal declaration with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) regarding the intention to join the re-bidding process, which comprises the amicable termination of the Concession Agreement and the execution of an Addendum to the Concession Agreement with new contractual conditions until the new tender for the BR-101/ES/BA highway.

ECO101 reiterates that it intends that all services will continue to be provided normally, in order to preserve the interest and safety of highway users.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) announced this Friday the payment of R$ 5.26 billion by its subsidiaries to the Energy Development Account (CDE), as part of the company’s privatization process.

The largest amount was paid by Chesf, of R$1.98 billion, followed by R$1.75 billion by Eletronorte, while Furnas recorded payment of R$1.528 billion. Eletrobras was privatized last month.

The rating agency Moody’s reaffirmed the corporate rating (CFR) of Eletrobras at Ba2, as well as the basic credit assessment (BCA) of the company, according to a statement released this Friday.

The rating action was driven by governance factors and the outlook remains stable. Moody’s said Eletrobras’ ratings reflect the completion of the privatization process in line with the agency’s expectations, adding that proceeds from the equity offering were not retained in the company and therefore did not reduce leverage.

“However, we expect Eletrobras’ credit profile to gradually benefit from privatization driven by the transformation of approximately 40% of its generation business to market prices combined with reduced exposure to the Angra 3 nuclear power project,” Moody’s said. , in note.

(with Reuters)

