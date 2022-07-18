Valorant LCQ 2022: keznit says he is afraid to come to Brazil for “millions of death threats” | valorant

After being involved in at least two alleged cases of racism against Brazilians, Chilean KRÜ player Angelo “keznit” wrote on Twitter that he is afraid to come to Brazil for Valorant’s Last Chance Qualifier: Brazil x LATAM 2022 (LCQ) . The KRÜ player posted on social media that he received “Millions of death threats”.

– Unfortunate situation for me. Can you believe I have the desire to travel to a country where I’ve received millions of death threats? I’m thinking of taking a chance. I might prefer to avoid a lot, like rivals, if I don’t have to worry about anything,” she wrote.

keznit, throughout Valorant Masters 2022, attacked the Brazilian Erick “aspas”, from LOUD, calling him a “primate”, which means primate in Spanish. The pro player messaged the player during a match on the European server. When being accused by Brazilians, keznit claimed that primate is a slang word that means “cousin” in Chile.

1 of 1 KRÜ’s Keznit during Valorant Champions — Photo: Jianhua Chen/Riot Games KRÜ’s Keznit during Valorant Champions — Photo: Jianhua Chen/Riot Games

This was not the Chilean’s first discriminatory episode. In March, the player took a series hook on VCT Challengers LATAM for racist attacks against Douglas “dgzin”, Gamelander players. On another occasion, in 2020, keznit imitated a monkey after a play by Victor “bld”, ex-Rensga.

keznit calls quotes “primate”

On the eve of the circulation of the video, keznit posted on Twitter saying that he receives a lot of hate from Brazilians and that one day he will prove that he is not racist.