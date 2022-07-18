‘Very serious’, says OAB about man’s death by PM in Vila Barraginha; watch video

The Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Minas Gerais issued a note demanding the investigation of the conduct of the police officers involved in the death of a man in Vila Barraginha , in Count. The case took place on Saturday night (16), during an action by the Military Police at the scene.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see the moment when the man, called Marquinho by the corporation, is shot with three shots. The PM justifies the action by arguing that he would have tried to slap his face and take the gun from one of the police officers. Watch:

According to the OAB commission, the death on Saturday was the third execution carried out by police in two weeks. In the note, the Human Rights Commission states that reports from residents indicate that Marquinho and the other two dead did not accept amounts of “alleged corruption charged and owed to the police”. “These facts which in themselves constitute extremely serious and which we demand that they be investigated rigorously”, says the statement sent to the press.

The case is being monitored by a lawyer from the commission who has already contacted the Public Ministry and the Police Ombudsman. The PM states that the soldier who killed the man presented himself at the headquarters of the 39th Battalion, had an arrest warrant issued in the act and had the weapon seized.

The report questioned the PM about the accusations involving payments of bribes and awaits positioning.